Used 2005 Pontiac Montana for Sale Near Me

Woodhouse Lincoln - Omaha / Nebraska

Only 167,483 Miles! Delivers 26 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Pontiac Montana delivers a Gas V6 3.4L/207 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 15" (38.1 CM) ALUMINUM, SPORT, PAINTED SILVER (STD), VISORS, ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS, UNIVERSAL TRANSMITTER, HOMELINK includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable.* This Pontiac Montana Features the Following Options *TRACTION CONTROL, ALL-SPEED (Available separately or included with (B4U) Sport Performance and Handling Package.), TIRES, P215/70R15, TOURING, WHITE OUTLINED-LETTER (Included and only available with (B4U) Sport Performance and Handling Package), SPORT PERFORMANCE AND HANDLING PACKAGE includes (XPA) Tires, P215/70R15, touring, White outlined-letter, (NW9) Traction Control, (G67) Automatic level control, (FE2) Suspension, Sport and (V41) Inflator kit, SAFETY AND SECURITY PACKAGE includes (UE1) OnStar, (UG1) Universal Transmitter and (UA6) Theft-deterrent alarm system, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE #2 includes (E58) Door, power sliding, passenger-side, (DH6) Visors, illuminated vanity mirrors, (UD7) Rear Parking Assist, (U68) Driver Information Center and (DK6) Console, overhead, extended , TWO-TONE PAINT WITH CHARCOAL METALLIC LOWER (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock and TheftLock (STD), SEATS, 7-PASSENGER, 2ND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS, 3RD ROW 50/50 SPLIT-FOLDING BENCH (STD), REAR PARKING ASSIST, ULTRASONIC.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Woodhouse Lincoln located at 6503 L St, Omaha, NE 68117 to make this car yours today!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Montana MontanaVision with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Parking sensors .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GMDV33E85D110981

Stock: L200105C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020