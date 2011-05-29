Used 2004 Pontiac Montana for Sale Near Me
- 203,101 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,900
- 189,125 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 167,679 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 106,925 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,993
- 84,331 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,700
- 186,747 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,900
- 178,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,999
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 223,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,497
- 103,247 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Government Use
$6,995
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Montana
Overall Consumer Rating4.435 Reviews
jaykeller,05/29/2011
I bought my montana with barely any miles on it it was in pristine condition! After having it for five years I hunt, fish, camp, and haul quit a bit with it! I have a one place trailer that my Harley(motorcycle) Skidoo(snowmachine)and polaris(4wheeler) all fit on nicely (one at a time that is) and i don't even know they are there i make 1600 plus mile long trips in the thing in Ak witch isn't known for its nice flat hyws if you know what i mean.Then I slap the seats back in it and its my ol'ladys soccer mom wagon! I have had to replace a few things on it but mostly because of operator err like I said I am very hard on things and yet this mini van seems to keep right up with me! I Love Mine!
