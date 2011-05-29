Used 2004 Pontiac Montana for Sale Near Me

10 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Montana Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 10 out of 10 listings
  • 2004 Pontiac Montana in Red
    used

    2004 Pontiac Montana

    203,101 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,900

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Montana in Red
    used

    2004 Pontiac Montana

    189,125 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Montana MontanaVision in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Pontiac Montana MontanaVision

    167,679 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Montana in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Pontiac Montana

    106,925 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,993

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Montana in White
    used

    2003 Pontiac Montana

    84,331 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,700

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Montana in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Pontiac Montana

    186,747 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Montana in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Pontiac Montana

    178,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Montana in White
    used

    2002 Pontiac Montana

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Montana Sport in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Pontiac Montana Sport

    223,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,497

    Details
  • 1999 Pontiac Montana
    used

    1999 Pontiac Montana

    103,247 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Government Use

    $6,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Montana searches:

Showing 1 - 10 out of 10 listings
  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Montana
  4. Used 2004 Pontiac Montana

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Montana

Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Montana
Overall Consumer Rating
4.435 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 1
    (3%)
I live in Alaska and I'm ruff on stuff!!!
jaykeller,05/29/2011
I bought my montana with barely any miles on it it was in pristine condition! After having it for five years I hunt, fish, camp, and haul quit a bit with it! I have a one place trailer that my Harley(motorcycle) Skidoo(snowmachine)and polaris(4wheeler) all fit on nicely (one at a time that is) and i don't even know they are there i make 1600 plus mile long trips in the thing in Ak witch isn't known for its nice flat hyws if you know what i mean.Then I slap the seats back in it and its my ol'ladys soccer mom wagon! I have had to replace a few things on it but mostly because of operator err like I said I am very hard on things and yet this mini van seems to keep right up with me! I Love Mine!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Pontiac
Montana
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Pontiac Montana info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings