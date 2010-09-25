Used 2001 Pontiac Montana for Sale Near Me

Revolution Motors - Wentzville / Missouri

*** RECENT TRADE IN *** * FEW OWNERS ON RECORD * CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY * GREAT MAINTENANCE HISTORY * BOTH SAFETY AND EMISSIONS COMPLETED * DUAL SLIDING DOORS * VERY CLEAN INSIDE * NEW TIRES * NEW TIRES ROD ENDS * FRESH OIL SERVICE * MAINTAINED FOR WIFE / EMPLOYEE OF MAJOR SERVICE SHOP * WILL NOT DISAPPOINT * CASH AND CARRY! *WAC - PLEASE CALL LARRY 314-494-6956 - PLEASE CALL SALES 636.887.2279 - visit Online 24/7 AT www.Revolution-Motors.net - Prime Rates Starting at 2.99% - Terms to 84 MO'S - Sub-Prime Financing from 16.9% and 36 MO'S - We do NOT offer Buy Here Pay Here .. But Yes, We offer Financing for EVERYONE - If you clear $350 week, WE can get you APPROVED - We Offer LOW and High Mileage Units - Shop US First or Last You'll Prefer US - We have the best PRICES in TOWN! Advertised Vehicles are priced to INCLUDE a 30 DAY LIMITED Power-Train WARRANTY - Inspections when Applicable - 30 DAY Temp Tag

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Montana Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GMDX03E41D326085

Stock: L3T6085

Certified Pre-Owned: No

