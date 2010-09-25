Used 2001 Pontiac Montana for Sale Near Me

10 listings
  • 2001 Pontiac Montana Sport in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Pontiac Montana Sport

    223,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,497

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Montana in White
    used

    2002 Pontiac Montana

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Montana in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Pontiac Montana

    106,925 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,993

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Montana in White
    used

    2003 Pontiac Montana

    84,331 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,700

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Montana in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Pontiac Montana

    178,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 1999 Pontiac Montana
    used

    1999 Pontiac Montana

    103,247 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Government Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Montana in Red
    used

    2004 Pontiac Montana

    203,101 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,900

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Montana in Red
    used

    2004 Pontiac Montana

    189,125 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Montana MontanaVision in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Pontiac Montana MontanaVision

    167,679 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Montana in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Pontiac Montana

    186,747 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Montana

Overall Consumer Rating
3.939 Reviews
  • 5
    (36%)
  • 4
    (31%)
  • 3
    (26%)
  • 2
    (8%)
Time for another vehicle
Darla,09/25/2010
I bought my mini-van in 2006, and it had 95,000 miles on it. For the first two years, it did great. I took it on vacations with no problems whatsoever. And the best part was that there was plenty of room for everyone. In 2008, I had to replace the head gasket and intake gaskets. It had been overheating. That's been the biggest expense. Recently, at 165,000 miles I've noticed that if I turn the AC on for long periods of time when driving, it tends to run hot. I have not let it overheat, but it does run hot. I'm also noticing the transmission is sticking. The power sliding door has a mind of its own, sometimes works and sometimes not.
