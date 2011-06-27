Used 2002 Pontiac Montana Consumer Reviews

Designed to fail catastrophically Saaphiel , 09/02/2010 14 of 17 people found this review helpful For the longest time, the van seemed to be doing all right. Certainly it was comfy to drive, mileage was great, but then things started breaking. A/C, door seals, ABS light, headlights full of water after rain causing me to buy new halogen bulbs every month, various electrical gremlins. The final nail in the coffin was the gaskets failing. Plenty of oil and plenty of coolant, suddenly mixed together then cooling and coagulating in the engine to a peanut butter like consistency. It's being hauled to the auto wreckers this week. Rather than throw the equivalent of a down payment on a new car at this miserable van to fix it, I bought a Toyota 4 Runner instead. Report Abuse

It just wont die L Kampf , 02/08/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful My Montana has 430'000 K on it and and its still driving with out any problems, and its not like we took very good care of it. The mechanic bet us that if we diden't take it for an oil change every 10'000k it would die before 100'000k, suffice to say he owes use 4 dinners now. All the interior instrumints are broken/ falling appart. The screne for the radio/ clock won't work. knobs on the rear fan speed fell off at 120'000k but in the end people who buy vans really are not looking for anything that can get them and their cargo/ passengers from point A to point B, and this van is fantastic on it.

A pleasure to drive..... helsey , 09/16/2010 13 of 23 people found this review helpful I got this vehicle with the intention of driving across Canada and using the van to sleep in to save on accommodation costs. I love this van. I have driven 24,000 km in 5 months and have found this van very reliable and very economical. If doing highway driving and on cruise control have managed to get 1000 km to a full tank. I found it very spacious and have a double mattress in her. I have enjoyed driving her and found the captain's chairs very comfortable even when driving 800 km in a day. I wouldn't hesitate in recommending these vans.

Excellent Value - Great Used Car! Jim , 12/01/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased my loaded Montana that was gently used by a retired couple. The car was showroom clean with about 27,000 miles. It currently just broke 80,000 miles (an average of 12k/year). The van has done everything I've asked it to do. It had industry/segment leading cargo capacity and volume at the time. Its driving dynamics are excellent for a van. It was much better than the previous generation Toyota Sienna we compared it to. I think it will bring me many years of reliable service. I plan to keep it until about 220,000 miles. Buy one of these severly depreciated vehicles at a fire sale price and you wont be disappointed. I've had minor problems not worth mentioning.