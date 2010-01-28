Used 2005 Pontiac Montana
Pros & Cons
- Available eight-passenger seating, optional rear parking assist, sporty handling, numerous optional entertainment features (MP3, DVD, XM Satellite Radio).
- Weak offset crash test scores, ABS not standard, can't get side curtain airbags, cheap interior materials, unrefined powertrain character.
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you can stomach the heavy doses of plastic trim both inside and out, the Montana offers peppy performance and comfortable passenger accommodations in a feature-laden package.
2005 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Montana
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Pontiac Montana.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- handling & steering
- spaciousness
- fuel efficiency
- driving experience
- ride quality
- infotainment system
- safety
- towing
- technology
- maintenance & parts
- interior
- doors
- comfort
- seats
- value
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- lights
- climate control
- road noise
- brakes
- sound system
- dashboard
- transmission
- engine
- electrical system
- cup holders
- warranty
- steering wheel
- wheels & tires
- acceleration
- oil
- emission system
- visibility
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought my 2005 Montana used 4 years ago and actually loved it during that time, but in the last 2 months, I've put over $4000 into it in repairs which seem neverending. Overheating was the initial problem and I've had coolant leaks fixed, a new water pump and thermostat put on. The problem continued and I've ended up with a leaking head gasket, then the battery died and now it has electrical problems. Door locks have never worked properly, the temp gauge sticks so I don't even know anymore if it is overheating. I love it for comfort and roominess but I've lost all faith in it, and I only have 72k miles on it and drive it gently. I'll be trading it in as soon as I can get to a dealer.
Bought this van in 2005. I have the one built in Canada. I use this car on a daily basis and drive it 5 hours a week on the highway. I have not had any major issues with this fantastic vehicle. Issues in 5 years: replaced tires 4 times in 8 years the engine icon lights turns on occasionally, but after check up everything is alright. Sometimes the front a/c vent stops working for a couple of minutes and automatically starts again. I had never owned vehicle for this many years. I am a satisfied customer.
the wife loves the van for its roominess lots of room for the grandkids, groceries, fishing poles and camping stuff. it handles good in snow and its only a front wheel drive
The manual says when the ABS service light comes on, pull over, shut off the car, and start it again and the indicator light should go off. If the ABS system turning off randomly is a problem, they should have fixed it instead of leaving the issue in the car the sale and asking the driver to reset it 7 times a month. It seriously comes on ALL the time. Now the check engine light is on and the message says to check gas cap. I've replaced it with two different caps and had a certified mechanic try a few different "fixes" but the check engine light keeps coming back on with the same message. At 72k miles, it already won't pass emissions and the Blue Book value on it is not worth the price of repairs. The seats inside stain easily and are ugly, keyless entry already not working, and the DVD player is broken too.
Features & Specs
|4dr Ext Minivan
3.4L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|185 hp @ 5200 rpm
|SV6 4dr Minivan w/1SA
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 5200 rpm
|SV6 4dr Minivan w/1SB
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 5200 rpm
|MontanaVision 4dr Ext Minivan
3.4L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Marginal
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Pontiac Montana a good car?
Is the Pontiac Montana reliable?
Is the 2005 Pontiac Montana a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2005 Pontiac Montana?
The least-expensive 2005 Pontiac Montana is the 2005 Pontiac Montana SV6 4dr Minivan w/1SA (3.5L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,520.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $26,040
- SV6 4dr Minivan w/1SA (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $24,520
- SV6 4dr Minivan w/1SB (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $27,890
- MontanaVision 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $30,420
- SV6 4dr Minivan AWD w/1SB (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $30,210
- SV6 4dr Minivan AWD w/1SA (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $27,700
What are the different models of Pontiac Montana?
More about the 2005 Pontiac Montana
Used 2005 Pontiac Montana Overview
The Used 2005 Pontiac Montana is offered in the following submodels: Montana Minivan. Available styles include 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), SV6 4dr Minivan w/1SA (3.5L 6cyl 4A), SV6 4dr Minivan w/1SB (3.5L 6cyl 4A), MontanaVision 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), SV6 4dr Minivan AWD w/1SB (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and SV6 4dr Minivan AWD w/1SA (3.5L 6cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2005 Pontiac Montana?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Pontiac Montana and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Montana 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Montana.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2005 Pontiac Montana and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2005 Montana featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2005 Pontiac Montana?
Which 2005 Pontiac Montanas are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Pontiac Montana for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2005 Pontiac Montana.
Can't find a new 2005 Pontiac Montanas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Pontiac Montana for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,666.
Find a new Pontiac for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,082.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2005 Pontiac Montana?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Pontiac lease specials
Related Used 2005 Pontiac Montana info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020