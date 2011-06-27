  1. Home
2000 Pontiac Montana Review

Pros & Cons

  • Available eight-passenger seating, spunky V6, optional sport package.
  • Uncomfortable rear seats, some interior pieces lack quality feel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you can stomach the heavy doses of plastic trim both inside and out, the Montana offers peppy performance and comfortable passenger accommodations in a feature-laden package.

Vehicle overview

Ever since it took on the Montana name last year, Pontiac's fun-to-drive minivan has been gaining attention as a worthy challenger to its domestic rivals. Like Chrysler, Pontiac offers driver's-side sliding doors on both wheelbase sizes, but Montana adds a power option for the passenger-side door. And Pontiac's minivan can accommodate eight-passenger seating (in both the 112- and 120-inch wheelbase vans), while Chrysler and Ford minivans cannot. Yes, Chrysler vans do feature roll-away bench seats, but they're heavy suckers to unload. The Montana can be equipped with modular seats that weigh just 38 pounds each and are relatively easy to remove. For motivation, Montana features a standard 3.4-liter, 185-horsepower V6 that has been redesigned for better durability, reduced noise, lower emissions and improved fuel economy (to an EPA rating of 19 city, 26 highway). Around town, Montana feels downright spunky, with good throttle response and car-like handling. Its four-speed automatic is seamless and braking is excellent for a 4,000-pound vehicle. Front seats are comfy, and controls are easy to see and use.

In the safety column, dual front and side airbags are standard, as are antilock brakes and daytime running lights that operate the parking lamps rather than the headlights. Puncture-sealant type tires and a rear window defogger are standard, as is a ventilation system that features a replaceable pollen filter. Rear-seat audio controls can be had with uplevel radios or a CD unit, and extended-wheelbase models can be fitted with MontanaVision, a factory integrated rear-seat entertainment system that includes OnStar communications, an overhead LCD monitor, a VCP, and video-game inputs. For soccer dads (and moms) who are sport sedan wannabes, there's an optional sport performance and handling package that offers upgraded tires on racy wheels, a luggage rack, special storage and a sport-tuned suspension with automatic load leveling and traction control.

Montana is, indeed, well-packaged and versatile. But it isn't perfect. If you opt for the modular flip-fold seats, know that they provide little in the way of thigh and leg support. And while the automatic sliding door is great, it doesn't work exactly like a typical elevator door. Designed to reverse direction when it determines that an object is blocking its closure path, it needs a stern reminder that you are in its way. Teach kids that they are, indeed, strong enough to push it back.

Marketers would like you to think that Montana bridges the gap between sport utility and minivan. While we think it takes more than body-cladding, white-letter tires and traction control to match an SUV when it comes to capability, we applaud what Pontiac is doing with Montana. Nobody will confuse this Pontiac with a Jeep, but thanks to a vast array of features and surprising fun-to-drive demeanor, at least they won't have to battle the boredom that most minivan drivers must endure.

2000 Highlights

The 2000 Montana boasts improvements to its V6 and antilock brakes, an upgraded electrical system, a revised instrument cluster and radios, a quieter climate-control blower motor, the option of heated leather seats, reading lamps and oil-life monitoring as well as new paint schemes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Pontiac Montana.

5(34%)
4(33%)
3(23%)
2(8%)
1(2%)
3.9
79 reviews
79 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best vehicle I've had so far!
vipergtsdrivr,08/13/2012
I've had a short version of Montana for 5 years now. The van has 380,000km on it and it still runs. I only had to deal with minor problems. Just do your regular maintenance on this car and it will serve you well. So far this van has lived in Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver. I'm upgrading to 2003 Pontiac Montana Thunder as it has many improvements over the previous models. AWD and independent suspension are just two of the many features. If you are looking for a good, reliable and enjoyable vehicle to own, look no further; there simply is no better option given their cost.
Practical to drive when it runs
GMIS GETTINGWEAK,02/02/2004
Great used buy. 50% depreciation after 2 yrs. Glad I never bought new. Also glad I took out a 3 year GM Extended, as it would have cost us $5,000 in year one alone. Power door module went, as did rear door seals, blower motor, coollant leak, pasenger front doorpanel fell off??? - Very, vey poor quality product. Will not buy GM ever again. Unfortunate since the van drives well and handles great in the winter.
So far so good
larryrbenson,11/16/2011
I picked this minivan up at an auction a week ago and so far I need to get some front end work done (shocks or struts, it drives well but with the FWD and weight in the front it rides hard and you can feel most the bumps). There are a few issues, Gas Gauge is not working properly, Passenger side sliding door motor does not work, you can hear it click but never engages. Other than that.. It's roomy, engine and transmission still feel very strong and smooth at 187K miles and overall I am very happy with the purchase. I'll update this once I get my front end looked at and find out what the cost of getting the ride a bit smoother is and if any new bugs pop up but so far, good buy!
Great Van
freebiefan,01/29/2010
I bought this van with over 200K miles on it. Ran extremely well when I bought it and lasted for almost 2 years w/o any problems. The 3.4 is the best anyone can ask for. I sold this at 260,000 miles. Still ran like a top. Fastest car I've owned surprised everyone when I would step on it! Wow what a mini van!
See all 79 reviews of the 2000 Pontiac Montana
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Pontiac Montana features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2000 Pontiac Montana

Used 2000 Pontiac Montana Overview

The Used 2000 Pontiac Montana is offered in the following submodels: Montana Minivan. Available styles include 4dr Minivan, 4dr Ext Minivan, and MontanaVision 4dr Ext Minivan.

