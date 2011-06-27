Used 2000 Pontiac Montana for Sale Near Me
- $2,497
2001 Pontiac Montana Sport223,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Revolution Motors - Wentzville / Missouri
*** RECENT TRADE IN *** * FEW OWNERS ON RECORD * CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY * GREAT MAINTENANCE HISTORY * BOTH SAFETY AND EMISSIONS COMPLETED * DUAL SLIDING DOORS * VERY CLEAN INSIDE * NEW TIRES * NEW TIRES ROD ENDS * FRESH OIL SERVICE * MAINTAINED FOR WIFE / EMPLOYEE OF MAJOR SERVICE SHOP * WILL NOT DISAPPOINT * CASH AND CARRY! *WAC - PLEASE CALL LARRY 314-494-6956 - PLEASE CALL SALES 636.887.2279 - visit Online 24/7 AT www.Revolution-Motors.net - Prime Rates Starting at 2.99% - Terms to 84 MO'S - Sub-Prime Financing from 16.9% and 36 MO'S - We do NOT offer Buy Here Pay Here .. But Yes, We offer Financing for EVERYONE - If you clear $350 week, WE can get you APPROVED - We Offer LOW and High Mileage Units - Shop US First or Last You'll Prefer US - We have the best PRICES in TOWN! Advertised Vehicles are priced to INCLUDE a 30 DAY LIMITED Power-Train WARRANTY - Inspections when Applicable - 30 DAY Temp Tag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Montana Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDX03E41D326085
Stock: L3T6085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
1999 Pontiac Montana Base103,247 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Irwin Cadillac - Woodward / Oklahoma
It embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. The vehicle has a 3.4 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front wheel drive on the Pontiac Montana gives you better traction and better fuel economy. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this model. This Pontiac Montana features cruise control for long trips. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. The vehicle features heated side mirrors keeping the ice off and your vision spot-on. Get the whole family to events in this minivan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Pontiac Montana with 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDX03E5XD218390
Stock: 218390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $3,995
2002 Pontiac Montana BaseNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Montana with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDX03E32D118619
Stock: 19422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,993
2003 Pontiac Montana Base106,925 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bud's Chevrolet Buick - Saint Marys / Ohio
Come see this SUPER CLEAN..2003 Pontiac Montana w/1SA Pkg before someone takes it home!*This Pontiac Montana is a Bargain with These Options *CONVENIENCE PACKAGE #1 -inc: (C69) Air conditioning, auxiliary rear-inc: heater & rear seat fan/temperature controls (AG1) Seat, power driver, (UK3) Steering wheel mounted radio controls-inc: (NP5) Steering wheel, leather-wrapped rim & (UK6) Sound system feature, rear audio controls, music source & volume-inc: headphone jacks & (AP9) Cargo convenience net , WHEELS, 15' (38.1 CM) ALUMINUM, SPORT, PAINTED SILVER (STD), TWO-TONE PAINT W/CHARCOAL METALLIC LOWER (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED W/OVERDRIVE (STD), TIRES, P215/70R15, TOURING, RAISED WHITE-LETTER (STD), SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/CD PLAYER -inc: Radio data system, seek-&-scan, digital clock, theftlock & coaxial speakers (STD), SEATS, 8-PASSENGER, 3-2ND ROW MODULAR BUCKETS & 3RD ROW STOWABLE BENCH W/CONVENIENCE CENTER, SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER, DRIVER 6-WAY, ENGINE, 3.4L 3400 V6 SFI (185 HP [138.0 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 210 lb.-ft. [283.5 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), BILLINGS/CHEYENNE CLOTH (STD).*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Buds Chevy Buick, 1415 Commerce Drive, Saint Marys, OH 45885.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Montana with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDX03E43D233442
Stock: 050801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- Price Drop$4,700
2003 Pontiac Montana Base84,331 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Burt Watson Chevrolet - Freeland / Michigan
Odometer is 90678 miles below market average!Light Taupe Metallic 2003 Pontiac Montana M16 1SA FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SFI 19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Montana with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDX03E13D192946
Stock: 192946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- New Listing$2,999
2003 Pontiac Montana Base178,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Montana M16 1SA, Extended Passenger Van, 3.4L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Light Taupe Metallic, 15' Sport Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels, 3.29 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 7-Passenger Seating, 8-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Speed Traction Control, AM/FM radio, Auxiliary Rear A/C & Heater, Billings/Cheyenne Cloth Seat Trim, CD player, Convenience Package #1, Convenience Package #2, Driver door bin, Driver Information Center, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Option Package 1SA, Overhead console, Overhead Extended Console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Passenger-Side Power Sliding Door, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Audio Controls/Music Source/Volume, Rear Full Across Cargo Convenience Net, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Soft Ride Suspension, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Weather band radio. FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SFI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Montana with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDX03E73D279301
Stock: 6-22383AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $1,900
2004 Pontiac Montana Base203,101 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capitol Auto Sales - Lansing / Michigan
Get approved Today !!! We offer Easy, Affordable, and Flexible Financing Options !!! CARFAX Available on all vehicles Extended Warranty available on most vehicles upon request. Trade-Ins Welcome ! We Buy Cars ! Address: 3021 S Cedar St Lansing, MI 48910 Website: www.capitolautosalesmi.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Montana with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDX03E64D225652
Stock: 4602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,995
2004 Pontiac Montana Base189,125 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shepherd's Buick Chevrolet GMC - Kendallville / Indiana
FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SFI19/26 City/Highway MPGShepherd's Chevrolet Buick GMC...where you'll always be treated like family!Call 260-347-1400 today to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Montana with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDX03E94D116912
Stock: K17286D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $3,995
2005 Pontiac Montana MontanaVision167,679 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodhouse Lincoln - Omaha / Nebraska
Only 167,483 Miles! Delivers 26 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Pontiac Montana delivers a Gas V6 3.4L/207 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 15" (38.1 CM) ALUMINUM, SPORT, PAINTED SILVER (STD), VISORS, ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS, UNIVERSAL TRANSMITTER, HOMELINK includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable.* This Pontiac Montana Features the Following Options *TRACTION CONTROL, ALL-SPEED (Available separately or included with (B4U) Sport Performance and Handling Package.), TIRES, P215/70R15, TOURING, WHITE OUTLINED-LETTER (Included and only available with (B4U) Sport Performance and Handling Package), SPORT PERFORMANCE AND HANDLING PACKAGE includes (XPA) Tires, P215/70R15, touring, White outlined-letter, (NW9) Traction Control, (G67) Automatic level control, (FE2) Suspension, Sport and (V41) Inflator kit, SAFETY AND SECURITY PACKAGE includes (UE1) OnStar, (UG1) Universal Transmitter and (UA6) Theft-deterrent alarm system, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE #2 includes (E58) Door, power sliding, passenger-side, (DH6) Visors, illuminated vanity mirrors, (UD7) Rear Parking Assist, (U68) Driver Information Center and (DK6) Console, overhead, extended , TWO-TONE PAINT WITH CHARCOAL METALLIC LOWER (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock and TheftLock (STD), SEATS, 7-PASSENGER, 2ND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS, 3RD ROW 50/50 SPLIT-FOLDING BENCH (STD), REAR PARKING ASSIST, ULTRASONIC.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Woodhouse Lincoln located at 6503 L St, Omaha, NE 68117 to make this car yours today!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Montana MontanaVision with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Parking sensors.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDV33E85D110981
Stock: L200105C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $3,900
2005 Pontiac Montana Base186,747 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mayse Automotive Group - Aurora / Missouri
SOUTHWEST MISSOURI'S PREOWNED SALES LEADER WITH THE LARGEST INVENTORY IN THE OZARKS! SOUTHWEST MISSOURI'S LARGEST SELECTION OF PREOWNED VEHICLES! 2005 Pontiac Montana M16 1SA Extended Passenger Van 19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Montana with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDV23E85D109422
Stock: P29164A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020