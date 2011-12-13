Used 2006 Pontiac Montana SV6 for Sale Near Me
3 listings
- 204,717 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
- 219,650 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$995
- 131,184 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,587
Overall Consumer Rating3.863 Reviews
Report abuse
mogravedigger,12/13/2011
first posted review in 2009 of our 2006 Miontanna SV6. don't know of we got a good one or what, so many negative reviews. Our 2006 now had 110,000 miles on it. with no problems at all. yes it does have stains on the seats, yes they are hard to get out totally, but hey grandkids are messy and what fabric does not stain.Scotch guard helps but hey I can live with it. but come on people this is nitpicking. Our van has vever let us down and other then routine maintence oil changed at 4,000 miles (oil is cheap people change it often) brakes replaced rotors were fine 2 transmission fluid changes and 4 sets of tires this vehicle has not been in shop since awd sensor replaced under warranty. .
