  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Montana
  4. Used 2004 Pontiac Montana
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(35)
Appraise this car

2004 Pontiac Montana Review

Pros & Cons

  • Available eight-passenger seating, folding third-row seat on extended models, optional rear parking sensors, sporty handling, available all-wheel drive, numerous optional entertainment features (MP3, DVD, XM radio).
  • Weak offset crash test scores, cheap interior materials, unrefined powertrain character.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Pontiac Montana for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$3,900
Used Montana for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If you can stomach the heavy doses of plastic trim both inside and out, the Montana offers peppy performance and comfortable passenger accommodations in a feature-laden package.

2004 Highlights

Versatrak all-wheel drive is now an available option on all models as is a CD/MP3 player and XM Satellite Radio. Front and side impact airbags are now standard. Pontiac has decided not to offer separate Value and base trim levels this year; the lineup now consists of a base model and the highline MontanaVision. Note that ABS and second-row captain's chairs are now optional rather than standard on base models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Pontiac Montana.

5(60%)
4(23%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.4
35 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I live in Alaska and I'm ruff on stuff!!!
jaykeller,05/29/2011
I bought my montana with barely any miles on it it was in pristine condition! After having it for five years I hunt, fish, camp, and haul quit a bit with it! I have a one place trailer that my Harley(motorcycle) Skidoo(snowmachine)and polaris(4wheeler) all fit on nicely (one at a time that is) and i don't even know they are there i make 1600 plus mile long trips in the thing in Ak witch isn't known for its nice flat hyws if you know what i mean.Then I slap the seats back in it and its my ol'ladys soccer mom wagon! I have had to replace a few things on it but mostly because of operator err like I said I am very hard on things and yet this mini van seems to keep right up with me! I Love Mine!
I could keep goldfish in my headlights
tuesdaysgone,04/28/2011
Just as other reviews have stated, I too have had to replace the bearings. The headlight housing fills up with water during every rain storm. This in turn has caused my Instrument Panel to kind of short out. First the heat/water gauge, next the gas gauge, then the speedometer. Which comes and goes at will. It's arount 700-800 $ to fix, but with the water short problem, I don't see the point with the poor design. Also everything plastic in this car has broken. The cupholder door in the front of the van. The window switches on both sides. The motor is going on the drivers side window which is used more. This is my second GM product and I won't be fooled again.
Lovin It so far
lickiss,06/29/2005
We recently purchased a 04 extended model and I love it! It's roomy and comfortable and is perfect for our two young children. The DVD system is great. Still trying to get the best gas mileage but it's tons better than our old 95 Blazer. I do wish that it had more cubby holes and the climate station like my Blazer. Drives great, even my husband likes it and he's anti- minivan!
2004 Ponitac Montana
Kayla C.,11/04/2010
This car was purchased new in 2004. It currently has 172,000 miles on the odometer and it still runs great. I have kept the oil changed every 3,000 miles and Dealer recommended services performed. The only problems I have had with the car is the wheel bearings had to be replaced and the air conditioner has problems cooling as it should.
See all 35 reviews of the 2004 Pontiac Montana
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2004 Pontiac Montana features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2004 Pontiac Montana

Used 2004 Pontiac Montana Overview

The Used 2004 Pontiac Montana is offered in the following submodels: Montana Minivan. Available styles include Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), MontanaVision Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Pontiac Montana?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Pontiac Montana trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Pontiac Montana Base is priced between $3,900 and$3,900 with odometer readings between 145598 and145598 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Pontiac Montanas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Pontiac Montana for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Montanas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,900 and mileage as low as 145598 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Pontiac Montana.

Can't find a used 2004 Pontiac Montanas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Montana for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,879.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,383.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Montana for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,650.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,742.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Pontiac Montana?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac Montana lease specials

Related Used 2004 Pontiac Montana info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles