2004 Pontiac Montana Review
Pros & Cons
- Available eight-passenger seating, folding third-row seat on extended models, optional rear parking sensors, sporty handling, available all-wheel drive, numerous optional entertainment features (MP3, DVD, XM radio).
- Weak offset crash test scores, cheap interior materials, unrefined powertrain character.
Other years
List Price
$3,900
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you can stomach the heavy doses of plastic trim both inside and out, the Montana offers peppy performance and comfortable passenger accommodations in a feature-laden package.
2004 Highlights
Versatrak all-wheel drive is now an available option on all models as is a CD/MP3 player and XM Satellite Radio. Front and side impact airbags are now standard. Pontiac has decided not to offer separate Value and base trim levels this year; the lineup now consists of a base model and the highline MontanaVision. Note that ABS and second-row captain's chairs are now optional rather than standard on base models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Pontiac Montana.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jaykeller,05/29/2011
I bought my montana with barely any miles on it it was in pristine condition! After having it for five years I hunt, fish, camp, and haul quit a bit with it! I have a one place trailer that my Harley(motorcycle) Skidoo(snowmachine)and polaris(4wheeler) all fit on nicely (one at a time that is) and i don't even know they are there i make 1600 plus mile long trips in the thing in Ak witch isn't known for its nice flat hyws if you know what i mean.Then I slap the seats back in it and its my ol'ladys soccer mom wagon! I have had to replace a few things on it but mostly because of operator err like I said I am very hard on things and yet this mini van seems to keep right up with me! I Love Mine!
tuesdaysgone,04/28/2011
Just as other reviews have stated, I too have had to replace the bearings. The headlight housing fills up with water during every rain storm. This in turn has caused my Instrument Panel to kind of short out. First the heat/water gauge, next the gas gauge, then the speedometer. Which comes and goes at will. It's arount 700-800 $ to fix, but with the water short problem, I don't see the point with the poor design. Also everything plastic in this car has broken. The cupholder door in the front of the van. The window switches on both sides. The motor is going on the drivers side window which is used more. This is my second GM product and I won't be fooled again.
lickiss,06/29/2005
We recently purchased a 04 extended model and I love it! It's roomy and comfortable and is perfect for our two young children. The DVD system is great. Still trying to get the best gas mileage but it's tons better than our old 95 Blazer. I do wish that it had more cubby holes and the climate station like my Blazer. Drives great, even my husband likes it and he's anti- minivan!
Kayla C.,11/04/2010
This car was purchased new in 2004. It currently has 172,000 miles on the odometer and it still runs great. I have kept the oil changed every 3,000 miles and Dealer recommended services performed. The only problems I have had with the car is the wheel bearings had to be replaced and the air conditioner has problems cooling as it should.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Pontiac Montana features & specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
