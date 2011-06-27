I bought my montana with barely any miles on it it was in pristine condition! After having it for five years I hunt, fish, camp, and haul quit a bit with it! I have a one place trailer that my Harley(motorcycle) Skidoo(snowmachine)and polaris(4wheeler) all fit on nicely (one at a time that is) and i don't even know they are there i make 1600 plus mile long trips in the thing in Ak witch isn't known for its nice flat hyws if you know what i mean.Then I slap the seats back in it and its my ol'ladys soccer mom wagon! I have had to replace a few things on it but mostly because of operator err like I said I am very hard on things and yet this mini van seems to keep right up with me! I Love Mine!

