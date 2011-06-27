  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Montana
  4. Used 1999 Pontiac Montana
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(52)
Appraise this car

1999 Pontiac Montana Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard ABS and side airbags, optional traction control and power sliding right-side door, powerful V6 engine, available sport package, SUV-like styling camouflages Mom-mobile.
  • Uncomfortable rear seats, some interior bits lack quality feel.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Pontiac Montana for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,138 - $1,956
Used Montana for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The difference is like night and day. Pontiac's Montana is so much better than the previous version that there is really no comparison. So forget about the bullet-nosed, plastic-bodied, Dustbuster Trans Sport of yesteryear. Pontiac is rewriting Chrysler's book on minivans.

For starters, the Montana features a standard 3.4-liter, 185-horsepower V6 (up five ponies from last year), which tops the 180 horses that Chrysler offers with its top-of-the-line optional motor. Like Chrysler, Pontiac offers driver-side sliding doors on both wheelbase sizes, but Montana adds a power option for the passenger-side door on extended wheelbase models. And Pontiac's minivan can accommodate eight-passenger seating, while Chrysler and Ford models cannot. Yes, Chrysler vans do feature roll-away bench seats, but they're heavy suckers to unload. Montana can be equipped with modular seats that weigh just 38 pounds each and are relatively easy to remove.

In the safety column, dual front and side airbags are standard, as are antilock brakes and daytime running lights that operate the parking lamps rather than the headlights. Puncture-sealant type tires and a rear window defogger are standard this year, while traction control remains optional, though it must be ordered with the automatic load leveling suspension.

The Montana performed well during federal head-on crash runs and meets current side impact standards, too. Take note, however, that it fared poorly in offset crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (there are no federal standards governing offset crashworthiness).

The sliding door on the right side of the 120-inch wheelbase van can be equipped to open automatically with the push of a button. The ventilation system features a replaceable pollen filter, which is good news for allergy sufferers. Optional rear audio controls allow rear passengers to listen to a CD, cassette or stereo via headphones while front passengers listen to their choice of any of the three mediums simultaneously.

New this year is a sport performance and handling package that offers upgraded tires on sporty alloy wheels, a luggage rack, saddlebag storage and a sport-tuned suspension featuring automatic load leveling and traction control. Who says minivans have to be boring?

Around town, Montana feels downright spunky, with good throttle response and car-like handling. Braking is excellent for a 4,000-pound vehicle. Visibility is uncompromised, thanks in part to the huge exterior mirrors that eliminate blind spots. Front seats are quite comfortable, and most controls are easy to see and use. If it weren't for the expansive windshield and high driving position, drivers might not realize the Montana was a minivan.

Product planners claim that the Montana bridges the gap between sport/utility and minivan. While we think it takes more than body-cladding, white-letter tires, alloy wheels, fog lights and traction control to match an SUV when it comes to capability, we understand what Pontiac is doing. It's tough to stand above the crowd today amid a slew of new and improved minivan models, and a sporty, SUV-fighter theme is unique among them (but not to station wagons, right Subaru?). Give Pontiac credit for sticking with the division's performance brand image here. Montana does blur the line between minivan and sport/utility in terms of styling, but don't worry, nobody will mistake this Pontiac for a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Montana is well-packaged and versatile. It isn't perfect, however. If you opt for the modular seats, understand that they provide little in the way of thigh and leg support. When sitting in one of the rear chairs for an extended period, adult passengers will grow uncomfortable quickly. While the automatic sliding door is great, it doesn't behave exactly like an elevator door. Designed to reverse direction when it determines that an object is blocking its closure path, it needs a stern reminder that you are in its way. Teach children that they are strong enough to push the door back, and not to be afraid of getting squished if the door doesn't stop immediately. Other flaws include difficult-to-reach center console storage, lack of a power lock switch in the cargo area and excessive amounts of cheap-looking plastic inside.

Basically, we like Montana for its array of standard and optional features, sporty yet functional image and surprising fun-to-drive demeanor. So long as adult passengers drive or ride shotgun, Pontiac's people mover makes perfect sense.

1999 Highlights

The entire line gets a name change this year, from Trans Sport to Montana (the name pulled from '98's sporty trim package). Regular-wheelbase models come with one or two sliding doors, while extended wheelbase vans get two only with a right-side power-sliding door option. Side-impact airbags are standard, as are 15-inch 215-70R white-letter puncture sealant tires. New two-tone paint jobs are available and four new exterior colors are offered, as are options for front-row leather seats and an overhead video system. Better still, a special sport performance package adds cast-aluminum wheels, traction control and a specially tuned sport suspension for soccer dads (and moms) who are sport sedan wanna-bes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Pontiac Montana.

5(44%)
4(23%)
3(19%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
4.0
52 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 52 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Why not??
jdb1601,08/21/2012
I bought this van 2 years ago with intentions of using it as a beater, Well this van now has 140,000 miles on it and i have drove it the last 40,000 miles (20,000 a year) heck with only one oil change. It is more reliable than any other car i have owned. I read others reviews but come on seriously people usually only write a review when they have problems. I would absolutely buy another at the drop of a hat!
Should have listened to Edmunds!
K White,09/01/2008
Bought this van second hand, with 153,000 km. Since then, I replaced water pump,spark plugs, wheel bearing, rocker panels, head gasket, intake gasket, thermostat. Also, roof leaks, needs front and rear struts, rear windshield wiper doesn't work, abs light is on, air bag light comes on and off. Front end vibrates. Get about 500 km to a tank. Needs a transmission part, up shifts and down shifts hard.
12 years and still running
cpa0217,08/31/2011
I bought my Montana new 12 years ago. It currently has 172,000 miles on it. Overall, I have been very happy with it, but I have had a couple of moments. I've had to replace the intake gasket twice - clearly an issue with this vehicle! Everything else was a result of age & normal wear & tear.
Should have know better!!
J.L.,05/13/2009
Bought new since it was first minivan with VHS entertainment system. Overall was fun to drive but had several major mechanical problems. Had to replace intake gasket twice so far - 1st time at 24k and 2nd at 60k, needed major transmission rebuilt at 56k at $2500 cost. Just right now the AC went out. Cupholders next to seat were useless - didn't hold anything and spilled coffe often. We will probably get rid of it now since we are getting afraid we will get stuck. If reliability would be better, would have been great experience - this is the reason GM is going out of business.
See all 52 reviews of the 1999 Pontiac Montana
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1999 Pontiac Montana features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1999 Pontiac Montana

Used 1999 Pontiac Montana Overview

The Used 1999 Pontiac Montana is offered in the following submodels: Montana Minivan. Available styles include 4dr Minivan, 4dr Ext Minivan, and 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Pontiac Montana?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Pontiac Montanas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Pontiac Montana for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Pontiac Montana.

Can't find a used 1999 Pontiac Montanas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Montana for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,256.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,667.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Montana for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,618.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,880.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Pontiac Montana?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac Montana lease specials

Related Used 1999 Pontiac Montana info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles