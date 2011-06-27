2003 Pontiac Montana Review
Pros & Cons
- Available eight-passenger seating, folding third-row seat (extended-length models), optional rear parking aid sensor, spunky V6, sporty handling, available all-wheel drive, optional DVD video player.
- Weak offset crash test scores, cheap interior materials, unrefined powertrain character.
Other years
List Price
$1,700
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you can stomach the heavy doses of plastic trim both inside and out, the Montana offers peppy performance and comfortable passenger accommodations in a feature-laden package.
2003 Highlights
The Montana gets only a few minor upgrades for 2003. The most notable change is the addition of an extended-length version of the Special Value van with a 60/40-split bench second-row seat as standard. More available free flow options also give the Value van a greater range of equipment.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Pontiac Montana.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Montana,06/01/2008
Not a bad van. It's good on fuel, change oil every 5000 or so, and a tuneup 120,000 km runs great. I drive this 4 hour round trip. The inside is good to lots space for what I need it for and the kid's like for the dvd part.
grisswalds,10/13/2013
We bought our Montana minivan new in 2003. It is now 2013 and we're putting it up for sale. It has 260,000 miles on it and has been the best reliable vehicle we've ever bought. The only thing we had to replace was two hub assemblies and the alternator just went out last week. 260,000 miles on the same alternator.. Unheard of.. Just crazy. We've been from New York to Texas to Florida and all parts in between. It's been a great family car. Thank you GM for making a reliable vehicle. It's been a great ride:)
MAMU,11/21/2010
I bought my Montana with 7000 miles on it and now have 254,000. Consistently get 24-25 MPG. Put new heads on at 200K;seals at 100K but nothing else major.Been a great vehicle for the price. Hope to make it last another 2 years. 300K possible?
retriever,08/26/2002
Fantastic Van. Really smooth, quiet and fuel efficient. Much nicer than the Toyota.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
