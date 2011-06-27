  1. Home
2003 Pontiac Montana Review

Pros & Cons

  • Available eight-passenger seating, folding third-row seat (extended-length models), optional rear parking aid sensor, spunky V6, sporty handling, available all-wheel drive, optional DVD video player.
  • Weak offset crash test scores, cheap interior materials, unrefined powertrain character.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you can stomach the heavy doses of plastic trim both inside and out, the Montana offers peppy performance and comfortable passenger accommodations in a feature-laden package.

2003 Highlights

The Montana gets only a few minor upgrades for 2003. The most notable change is the addition of an extended-length version of the Special Value van with a 60/40-split bench second-row seat as standard. More available free flow options also give the Value van a greater range of equipment.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not bad for a van
Montana,06/01/2008
Not a bad van. It's good on fuel, change oil every 5000 or so, and a tuneup 120,000 km runs great. I drive this 4 hour round trip. The inside is good to lots space for what I need it for and the kid's like for the dvd part.
We love our Montana Mini Van
grisswalds,10/13/2013
We bought our Montana minivan new in 2003. It is now 2013 and we're putting it up for sale. It has 260,000 miles on it and has been the best reliable vehicle we've ever bought. The only thing we had to replace was two hub assemblies and the alternator just went out last week. 260,000 miles on the same alternator.. Unheard of.. Just crazy. We've been from New York to Texas to Florida and all parts in between. It's been a great family car. Thank you GM for making a reliable vehicle. It's been a great ride:)
Great Vehicle
MAMU,11/21/2010
I bought my Montana with 7000 miles on it and now have 254,000. Consistently get 24-25 MPG. Put new heads on at 200K;seals at 100K but nothing else major.Been a great vehicle for the price. Hope to make it last another 2 years. 300K possible?
Great Van
retriever,08/26/2002
Fantastic Van. Really smooth, quiet and fuel efficient. Much nicer than the Toyota.
See all 43 reviews of the 2003 Pontiac Montana
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 2003 Pontiac Montana Overview

The Used 2003 Pontiac Montana is offered in the following submodels: Montana Minivan. Available styles include Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), MontanaVision Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Value Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Value Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and MontanaVision AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

