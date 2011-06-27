  1. Home
2006 Pontiac Montana SV6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride, lots of nifty interior storage spaces, innovative multimedia storage system, available all-wheel drive.
  • The 3.5-liter V6's power and refinement not up to class leaders, second-row seats aren't side-to-side adjustable, side airbags don't cover all three rows.
Used Montana SV6 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the 2006 Pontiac Montana SV6 features a slick interior and distinctive styling, it doesn't have the on-road finesse or in-cabin conveniences of its minivan competitors.

Vehicle overview

Pontiac's Montana minivan has never sold in the numbers General Motors would like. With strong offerings from Chrysler, Honda and Toyota that present the latest convenience features, Pontiac doesn't register very high on the average minivan buyer's radar. Part of the problem, according to GM's marketing team, might be due to the "mommy mobile" image minivans confer upon their owners, some of whom ultimately ditch their vans for SUVs.

In response, Pontiac introduced the Montana SV6, a "crossover sport van" based on the outgoing Montana's chassis. Compared to the Montana, the SV6 takes on a taller stance, a longer and more angular nose and a more tasteful application of body side cladding. The results are not altogether unattractive, and Pontiac again fields the most rugged-looking minivan in the GM lineup. The result, the carmaker hopes, is a perception among would-be buyers that the Pontiac Montana SV6 is closer to being a hip and stylish SUV than its more conventionally styled competitors. Sales of the Montana SV6 have not been especially brisk thus far, though, suggesting GM still has some work to do in getting this message across.

Despite the change in name and outward style, the SV6 does not represent a full redesign of the old-style Pontiac minivan (which dates back to 1997), and passenger and cargo space are nearly identical. The Montana SV6 does, however, incorporate more of the features that today's minivan buyers are looking for, along with a more powerful engine. Additionally, structural upgrades, including a longer, reinforced front end and a stiffer occupant compartment, have improved the van's crashworthiness. Seat-mounted side airbags for first- and second-row occupants are optional, but there's still no protection in the third row. Inside, the Pontiac Montana SV6 seats seven, and the fold-flat third-row seat offers a 50/50 split, allowing families to carry a mix of passengers and cargo.

The SV6 is more family-friendly than the old Montana, as Pontiac has taken Honda's example and installed folding center trays (with cupholders) between the first- and second-row captain's chairs. An overhead rail system provides rear-seat access to climate and entertainment functions, and can be customized to families' liking with various storage containers. In addition to the usual rear DVD entertainment system, the SV6 is available with a PhatNoise mobile digital media system that allows owners to store thousands of MP3s and/or several dozen movies on a removable 40-gigabyte storage device. We're not entirely sold on the whole "crossover sport van" concept. To our eyes, the Montana SV6 looks more like a minivan with a really big and flat front end. Subjective styling issues aside, the 2006 Pontiac Montana SV6 offers budding families a myriad of interior features and solid overall competence, but still doesn't match the driving dynamics, safety features or conveniences of the best-in-class minivans.

2006 Pontiac Montana SV6 models

The Pontiac Montana SV6 van comes in one size and trim level. Standard equipment includes air conditioning, an eight-speaker sound system with a CD/MP3 player, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, the OnStar communications system, cruise control, keyless entry and power windows, mirrors and locks. An upgrade option package includes a passenger-side power-sliding door, a power driver seat, a sport suspension, rear air conditioning, alloy wheels and additional interior storage. An all-wheel-drive system is available, and includes an automatic load-leveling rear suspension and an inflator kit. An optional PhatNoise mobile digital media system allows owners to store thousands of MP3s and/or several dozen movies. Other noteworthy options include dual power-sliding side doors, leather seating, a 115-volt A/C outlet, trip computer, rear parking assist, heated seats and a remote vehicle starting system. A sport package, featuring the 3.9-liter V6, 17-inch chrome alloys, engine cooler and sport badging is optional. The SV6 is also one of the few minivans to offer factory-installed mobility options, including a lowered floor and a sit-and-lift second-row seat.

2006 Highlights

Second-row side-impact airbags are newly optional. An optional 3.9-liter V6, rated at 240 horsepower, is new for 2006. A sport package, featuring the 3.9-liter V6, 17-inch chrome alloys, engine cooler and sport badging is new this year.

Performance & mpg

The standard engine is a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 200 horsepower and 220 pound-feet of torque. It comes standard with a four-speed automatic transmission, and Pontiac offers this engine for the front-wheel-drive Montana SV6 as well as the all-wheel-drive version. A 3.9-liter V6 with 240 hp and 240 lb-ft of torque is optional, but only on the front-wheel-drive SV6.

Safety

All models come standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes. Side-impact airbags for first- and second-row occupants are optional, but there's no protection for passengers seated in the third row. The StabiliTrak stability control system is optional. The NHTSA gave the 2006 Pontiac Montana SV6 a perfect five-star rating for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal crashes. For side-impact crashes, the SV6 earned four stars for protection of front occupants and five stars for the rear occupants. In frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, Pontiac's minivan earned a "Good" rating (the highest).

Driving

The standard V6 power plant is down on power compared to its competitors, so we recommend you opt for the stouter 3.9-liter V6. The Montana SV6's suspension is on the soft side, yielding a smooth ride and average handling for this class. Upgrading to the sport suspension (part of the Convenience Package) does provide more responsive handling, though maneuverability in tight spaces is still compromised by the van's large turning radius.

Interior

The Pontiac Montana SV6 seats seven, and the fold-flat third-row seat offers a convenient 50/50 split. A pleasing color scheme with faux metal accents brightens up the van's interior. Folding center trays (with cupholders) between the first- and second-row seats are available. An overhead rail system provides rear-seat access to climate and entertainment functions, and can be outfitted with various storage containers. Springing for the PhatNoise digital media system saves you the hassle of juggling DVDs on road trips, while an optional remote vehicle start system makes it easy to warm up the van on cold mornings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Pontiac Montana SV6.

5(41%)
4(21%)
3(19%)
2(17%)
1(2%)
3.8
63 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

updated SV6 review
mogravedigger,12/13/2011
first posted review in 2009 of our 2006 Miontanna SV6. don't know of we got a good one or what, so many negative reviews. Our 2006 now had 110,000 miles on it. with no problems at all. yes it does have stains on the seats, yes they are hard to get out totally, but hey grandkids are messy and what fabric does not stain.Scotch guard helps but hey I can live with it. but come on people this is nitpicking. Our van has vever let us down and other then routine maintence oil changed at 4,000 miles (oil is cheap people change it often) brakes replaced rotors were fine 2 transmission fluid changes and 4 sets of tires this vehicle has not been in shop since awd sensor replaced under warranty. .
Montana SV6 has been great
BBRN,02/06/2009
We bought our van as a certified vehicle with 15,000 miles on it in 6-07. I travel extensively in my job in this van. Van now as of 2-09 has 81,000 miles on it. Only problem sensor for all wheel drive has gone out twice, first time the switch 2nd time the housing had to be replaced as well. warranty covered both times. This is a comfortable ride on the highway, goes great in snow. It will average from 18.5 to 19+ at 70 mph and I have gotten as as high as 22 mpg at 60 mph. However yes there could be more room between middle seats making getting to rear seats easier. The standard front console between front seats is a joke use aftermarket console. very satisfied with my SV6, like rugged look
Great for large family!
Awesome Van!,10/20/2006
The Pontiac Montana is the exact same as the Saturn's Relay. It has a 5 star rating as well. There are 7 in our family...5 kids. We LOVE this van. Everyone thinks it is an SUV. It looks classy and drives better than anything I have ever driven or owned before. It is luxurious and smooth. The children all have plenty of room. The seats are very comfortable in the front, middle, and back. It is quiet, smooth, and handles like a dream. If you have ever driven a Saturn of any kind, this drives just like that. I love it. If you feel the price (@$30K) is too much, find a used one, even a few months old..lose the 20% depreciation.
high milage van
steve,05/19/2009
when I bought this van I did not want a mini van my wife did, the more I drove it the better I liked it,the milage is great,keeping the tires rotated adds a lot of life to your tires,I went with mobil 1 oil after 100000 miles the milage has gotten better had it tuned up at 100000 miles also this has been a great van.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
196 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2006 Pontiac Montana SV6 Overview

The Used 2006 Pontiac Montana SV6 is offered in the following submodels: Montana SV6 Minivan. Available styles include 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

