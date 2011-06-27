Vehicle overview

Pontiac's Montana minivan has never sold in the numbers General Motors would like. With strong offerings from Chrysler, Honda and Toyota that present the latest convenience features, Pontiac doesn't register very high on the average minivan buyer's radar. Part of the problem, according to GM's marketing team, might be due to the "mommy mobile" image minivans confer upon their owners, some of whom ultimately ditch their vans for SUVs.

In response, Pontiac introduced the Montana SV6, a "crossover sport van" based on the outgoing Montana's chassis. Compared to the Montana, the SV6 takes on a taller stance, a longer and more angular nose and a more tasteful application of body side cladding. The results are not altogether unattractive, and Pontiac again fields the most rugged-looking minivan in the GM lineup. The result, the carmaker hopes, is a perception among would-be buyers that the Pontiac Montana SV6 is closer to being a hip and stylish SUV than its more conventionally styled competitors. Sales of the Montana SV6 have not been especially brisk thus far, though, suggesting GM still has some work to do in getting this message across.

Despite the change in name and outward style, the SV6 does not represent a full redesign of the old-style Pontiac minivan (which dates back to 1997), and passenger and cargo space are nearly identical. The Montana SV6 does, however, incorporate more of the features that today's minivan buyers are looking for, along with a more powerful engine. Additionally, structural upgrades, including a longer, reinforced front end and a stiffer occupant compartment, have improved the van's crashworthiness. Seat-mounted side airbags for first- and second-row occupants are optional, but there's still no protection in the third row. Inside, the Pontiac Montana SV6 seats seven, and the fold-flat third-row seat offers a 50/50 split, allowing families to carry a mix of passengers and cargo.

The SV6 is more family-friendly than the old Montana, as Pontiac has taken Honda's example and installed folding center trays (with cupholders) between the first- and second-row captain's chairs. An overhead rail system provides rear-seat access to climate and entertainment functions, and can be customized to families' liking with various storage containers. In addition to the usual rear DVD entertainment system, the SV6 is available with a PhatNoise mobile digital media system that allows owners to store thousands of MP3s and/or several dozen movies on a removable 40-gigabyte storage device. We're not entirely sold on the whole "crossover sport van" concept. To our eyes, the Montana SV6 looks more like a minivan with a really big and flat front end. Subjective styling issues aside, the 2006 Pontiac Montana SV6 offers budding families a myriad of interior features and solid overall competence, but still doesn't match the driving dynamics, safety features or conveniences of the best-in-class minivans.