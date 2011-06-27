Used 1998 Pontiac Firebird Consumer Reviews
WHAT A CAR
Power, Fun, Exciting. Theres is nothing more to say when it comes to this car.
Just amazing!
Words cannot describe how truly amazing this car is. Having owned many other sport cars in the past I didn't think I was going to get much better. Boy was I wrong! The Formula has an extemely powerful LS1 engine which is the same engine in the Corvette. The engine is incredibly smooth and sounds great. Also, I get 26 miles per gallon highway! I ran 13.48 at 105mph (stock) and I have the conservative 2.73 gears in the rear end. I am not one to insult the inports but those cars (300zx turbo, 3000gt vr4 and rx7 turbo) have nothing on this car when it comes to straight line acceleration plus it handles very well. The only import car I would put up against it is a Supra TT. Drivers race!
Trans Am Ram Air
Love this car! Fun to drive and the 5.7 liter coupled with a six speed tranny is pure throwback American muscle. All the horsepower and torque of higher priced cars is readily available under your right foot! It's really hard to beat this car in the bang for your buck category.
The hot rod has arrived!
This car is awesome! It is my first car and I would not trade it. there is zero room in the back. The T-tops are awesome, but they can get cumbersome and annoying to take out and put back in. But this car is Amazing, if you can, get the Ram Air version. This is a fun and sweet ride.
AWESOME POWER!
No matter what you think you know, you have no idea till you drive one. Go test drive one, your adrenaline will be pumping so high that you will write a check in the car on the way back while trying to still drive it. They lose value fast, so get a used one.
