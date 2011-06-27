Used 1998 Pontiac Firebird Consumer Reviews

WHAT A CAR Bcaudill , 07/10/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Power, Fun, Exciting. Theres is nothing more to say when it comes to this car. Report Abuse

Just amazing! American Muscle , 03/31/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Words cannot describe how truly amazing this car is. Having owned many other sport cars in the past I didn't think I was going to get much better. Boy was I wrong! The Formula has an extemely powerful LS1 engine which is the same engine in the Corvette. The engine is incredibly smooth and sounds great. Also, I get 26 miles per gallon highway! I ran 13.48 at 105mph (stock) and I have the conservative 2.73 gears in the rear end. I am not one to insult the inports but those cars (300zx turbo, 3000gt vr4 and rx7 turbo) have nothing on this car when it comes to straight line acceleration plus it handles very well. The only import car I would put up against it is a Supra TT. Drivers race! Report Abuse

Trans Am Ram Air tedmc , 06/13/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Love this car! Fun to drive and the 5.7 liter coupled with a six speed tranny is pure throwback American muscle. All the horsepower and torque of higher priced cars is readily available under your right foot! It's really hard to beat this car in the bang for your buck category. Report Abuse

The hot rod has arrived! Mach 5 , 07/04/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is awesome! It is my first car and I would not trade it. there is zero room in the back. The T-tops are awesome, but they can get cumbersome and annoying to take out and put back in. But this car is Amazing, if you can, get the Ram Air version. This is a fun and sweet ride. Report Abuse