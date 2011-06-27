Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,014
|$11,706
|$13,716
|Clean
|$7,080
|$10,369
|$12,155
|Average
|$5,212
|$7,696
|$9,033
|Rough
|$3,344
|$5,022
|$5,911
Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,731
|$4,945
|$5,611
|Clean
|$3,296
|$4,380
|$4,973
|Average
|$2,426
|$3,251
|$3,695
|Rough
|$1,557
|$2,121
|$2,418
Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Firebird Formula 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,616
|$2,793
|$2,900
|Clean
|$2,311
|$2,474
|$2,570
|Average
|$1,701
|$1,836
|$1,910
|Rough
|$1,091
|$1,198
|$1,250
Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,765
|$10,914
|$12,635
|Clean
|$6,860
|$9,668
|$11,197
|Average
|$5,050
|$7,175
|$8,321
|Rough
|$3,240
|$4,683
|$5,445
Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,394
|$3,796
|$4,558
|Clean
|$2,115
|$3,362
|$4,040
|Average
|$1,557
|$2,495
|$3,002
|Rough
|$999
|$1,628
|$1,964