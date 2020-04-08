Used 1998 Pontiac Firebird for Sale Near Me

Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend - West Bend / Wisconsin

**Low Miles**, **Local Trade**, Dual Power Sport Mirrors, Front fog lights, Power Door Locks, Power Package, Power Windows w/Driver's Express Down. 1999 Pontiac Firebird 2D Convertible Black

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1999 Pontiac Firebird .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G2FS32K3X2211095

Stock: FP1640

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020