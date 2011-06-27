Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Acclaim LX Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,523
|$1,788
|$1,942
|Clean
|$1,334
|$1,570
|$1,705
|Average
|$955
|$1,133
|$1,230
|Rough
|$576
|$697
|$755
Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Acclaim 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,259
|$1,669
|$1,901
|Clean
|$1,102
|$1,466
|$1,668
|Average
|$789
|$1,058
|$1,204
|Rough
|$476
|$650
|$739
Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Acclaim LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,355
|$1,703
|$1,901
|Clean
|$1,187
|$1,495
|$1,668
|Average
|$850
|$1,079
|$1,204
|Rough
|$513
|$663
|$739
Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Acclaim Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,305
|$1,685
|$1,901
|Clean
|$1,143
|$1,480
|$1,668
|Average
|$818
|$1,068
|$1,204
|Rough
|$494
|$656
|$739
Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Acclaim LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,482
|$1,747
|$1,901
|Clean
|$1,297
|$1,534
|$1,668
|Average
|$929
|$1,107
|$1,204
|Rough
|$561
|$681
|$739
Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Acclaim LE Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,400
|$1,719
|$1,901
|Clean
|$1,226
|$1,509
|$1,668
|Average
|$878
|$1,089
|$1,204
|Rough
|$530
|$669
|$739