Used 1990 Plymouth Acclaim for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Plymouth Acclaim searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Plymouth Acclaim
Read recent reviews for the Plymouth Acclaim
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.67 Reviews
Report abuse
marybuggy,07/10/2002
THE PLYMOUTH ACCLAIM IS A GOOD FAST CAR, THE CAR WILL NEVER PUT YOU DOWN THE ACCLAIM LOOKS LIKE A LITTLE STREET ROD I TELL YOU IF YOU GOING TO BUY YOUR KID A FIRST CAR BUY HIM A PLYMOUTH ACCLAIM LE.IF YOUR KID IS A HIGHT PERFORMACE CHILDBUY HIM THIS CAR NOTHING ELSE IF HE LIKES TO DRIVE FAST AND QUICK BUY AN ACCLAIM. THE PLYMOUTH ACCLAIM SHOULD HAVE A PERFECT RATING ON RELIABILITY AND ELECTRIC STUFF LIKE THAT,THE ACCLAIM FITS FIVE PEOPLE JUST LIKE A LS 400 WOULD COMFATIBLE,I HAVE TESTED THIS CAR,THIS CAR DOES 0TO60 IN LIKE 5SECONDS