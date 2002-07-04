Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim
Edmunds' Expert Review
Sponsored cars related to the Acclaim
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Plymouth Acclaim.
Trending topics in reviews
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- spaciousness
- handling & steering
- interior
- road noise
- comfort
- fuel efficiency
- wheels & tires
- maintenance & parts
- oil
- value
- engine
- appearance
- transmission
- emission system
Most helpful consumer reviews
The wheels spin in a motion that allows me to get to my destination. Quite useful.
It was a very reliable car. Lasted 100,000 miles before it needed any repairs. After that, repairs were required every 20,000 miles or so. It's a very cheap car to buy. It's also very inexpenisive to repair. The most expenisive repair was $600 for a new head on the engine. The car lasted nearly 200,000 miles on the original engine and tranmission. Fuel economy was great at 35mpg on the highway. It was also a cheap car to insure. I don't know of any other small American car that's as good. It's also very well built. I never had a problem with sqeaks and rattles and no parts ever broke or fell off. Pretty darn good for an American car if you ask me!
got the car at 61000miles had it for 2yrs never had to put a penny in that car it sits at 113567 now still runs like new.
My brother owned this car with the 3.0L V6 for a few years with little to no issues and he abused the hell out of it. It still drove like new, only making a slight ticking noise when low on oil (as it usually was). He got plenty of miles out of it (got it with probably 215k and died with over 250k) and probably only changed the oil twice in the few years and thousands of miles. I wouldn't suggest this but the car handled it well. Only reason it's not on the road today is because it caught fire due to oil that leaked onto the exhaust manifold while adding oil.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 0
|3-speed automatic
|Gas
|100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Plymouth Acclaim a good car?
Is the Plymouth Acclaim reliable?
Is the 1995 Plymouth Acclaim a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1995 Plymouth Acclaim?
The least-expensive 1995 Plymouth Acclaim is the 1995 Plymouth Acclaim 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Plymouth Acclaim?
More about the 1995 Plymouth Acclaim
Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim Overview
The Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim is offered in the following submodels: Acclaim Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.
What do people think of the 1995 Plymouth Acclaim?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1995 Plymouth Acclaim and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1995 Acclaim 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1995 Acclaim.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1995 Plymouth Acclaim and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1995 Acclaim featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1995 Plymouth Acclaim?
Which 1995 Plymouth Acclaims are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Plymouth Acclaim for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1995 Plymouth Acclaim.
Can't find a new 1995 Plymouth Acclaims you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Plymouth Acclaim for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,309.
Find a new Plymouth for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,501.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1995 Plymouth Acclaim?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Plymouth lease specials
Related Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles