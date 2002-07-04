  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Acclaim

Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim

1995 Plymouth Acclaim 4 Dr STD Sedan
(9)

Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim

Build and Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

What to expect

1995 Highlights

Last year for Acclaim.
Compare dealer price quotes

Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Acclaim lease offers
1995 Plymouth Acclaim price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Plymouth Acclaim.

5 star reviews: 56%
4 star reviews: 22%
3 star reviews: 22%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 9 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • spaciousness
  • handling & steering
  • interior
  • road noise
  • comfort
  • fuel efficiency
  • wheels & tires
  • maintenance & parts
  • oil
  • value
  • engine
  • appearance
  • transmission
  • emission system

Most helpful consumer reviews

3.125 out of 5 stars, Car
theevanup,
4dr Sedan

The wheels spin in a motion that allows me to get to my destination. Quite useful.

4.25 out of 5 stars, Great Car!
sedaigle,

It was a very reliable car. Lasted 100,000 miles before it needed any repairs. After that, repairs were required every 20,000 miles or so. It's a very cheap car to buy. It's also very inexpenisive to repair. The most expenisive repair was $600 for a new head on the engine. The car lasted nearly 200,000 miles on the original engine and tranmission. Fuel economy was great at 35mpg on the highway. It was also a cheap car to insure. I don't know of any other small American car that's as good. It's also very well built. I never had a problem with sqeaks and rattles and no parts ever broke or fell off. Pretty darn good for an American car if you ask me!

4.875 out of 5 stars, 3.0 v6
leojem90,

got the car at 61000miles had it for 2yrs never had to put a penny in that car it sits at 113567 now still runs like new.

4 out of 5 stars, Wow
joser94,

My brother owned this car with the 3.0L V6 for a few years with little to no issues and he abused the hell out of it. It still drove like new, only making a slight ticking noise when low on oil (as it usually was). He got plenty of miles out of it (got it with probably 215k and died with over 250k) and probably only changed the oil twice in the few years and thousands of miles. I wouldn't suggest this but the car handled it well. Only reason it's not on the road today is because it caught fire due to oil that leaked onto the exhaust manifold while adding oil.

Write a review

See all 9 reviews

Used Years for Plymouth Acclaim
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Plymouth Acclaim for sale
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990

FAQ

Is the Plymouth Acclaim a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1995 Acclaim both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Plymouth Acclaim fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Acclaim gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Acclaim has 14.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Plymouth Acclaim. Learn more

Is the Plymouth Acclaim reliable?

To determine whether the Plymouth Acclaim is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Acclaim. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Acclaim's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1995 Plymouth Acclaim a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1995 Plymouth Acclaim is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1995 Acclaim is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1995 Plymouth Acclaim?

The least-expensive 1995 Plymouth Acclaim is the 1995 Plymouth Acclaim 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Plymouth Acclaim?

    If you're interested in the Plymouth Acclaim, the next question is, which Acclaim model is right for you? Acclaim variants include 4dr Sedan. For a full list of Acclaim models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 1995 Plymouth Acclaim

    Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim Overview

    The Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim is offered in the following submodels: Acclaim Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

    What do people think of the 1995 Plymouth Acclaim?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1995 Plymouth Acclaim and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1995 Acclaim 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1995 Acclaim.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1995 Plymouth Acclaim and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1995 Acclaim featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 1995 Plymouth Acclaim?

    Which 1995 Plymouth Acclaims are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Plymouth Acclaim for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1995 Plymouth Acclaim.

    Can't find a new 1995 Plymouth Acclaims you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Plymouth Acclaim for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,309.

    Find a new Plymouth for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,501.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 1995 Plymouth Acclaim?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Plymouth lease specials

    Related Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider