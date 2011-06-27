My wife and I purchased this van new in Jan 2004 and have had it 4+ years now and it has 83,000 miles. All that we have had to do is replace the wheel bearing and brakes. For a van which was supposedly unreliable, my wife and I have had no problems. We have taken it on every vacation and it avg's 24- 25 mpg at 70-75 mph with full loads and 3 kids. It still sparkles when washed and waxed. Lots of room and plenty of room to store luggage when traveling. The interior is easy to clean and seats are very comfy even in back. Lots of storage compartments for those carry along toys. Sorry to see Olds no longer is in business because we'd buy another.

