2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette Review
Pros & Cons
- Available all-wheel drive, generous list of standard and optional features, fold-flat third-row seat.
- Spotty build and materials quality in the cabin, poor offset crash test score, poor resale value.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,893 - $2,968
Edmunds' Expert Review
Even though the Silhouette is destined to die as GM phases out Oldsmobile, this is one minivan that deserves careful consideration, especially if you're looking for a luxurious, fully equipped all-wheel-drive model.
2004 Highlights
Largely unchanged for 2004, the Silhouette now offers standard keyless entry on all trim levels and optional luggage roof rails.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette.
Most helpful consumer reviews
stacyo330,05/30/2009
I bought this minivan with 59,600 miles on it. It looks like it just came off the showroom floor. I was impressed with the thoughtful ergonomics and comfortable seating and vantage point. My wife and I test drove a Chrysler Town & Country and both felt we had a better command of the road visually in the Silhouette. It also didn't rock side to side as much as the T&C. I have the premier gold edition, it's like my Dad's Cadillac Deville in a minivan. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone. The storage is awesome, power side doors, auxillary air inflator are you kidding me! GM should have tossed out Pontiac first, and kept making this gem.
ataur,08/22/2008
I bought this van for business purposes, because of it's design. The ride is fantastic and comfort is at par with some of the major luxury brands, it isn't known as "the Cadillac of Minivans" for no reason. Americans can never get their computer systems right, and that became apparent when the ABS, Traction control systems failed. I don't have time to go to dealership to fix it, and even if I took it to the dealership, these sound like expensive repairs. Will just have to buy a new vehicle soon. Great for traveling in, highly recommend this car, if you go on a lot of trips, good gas mileage on the highway, horrible in city.
EILEEN,09/15/2004
I have had many Olds Silhouette's. They are the best mini vans around. I keep hoping that they will continue to be produced. GM should add the Silhouette to another line ie: Cadillac Mini Van. WHATEVER JUST KEEP MAKING IT!! They ride like a car not a truck like the other models.
Chad,04/17/2008
My wife and I purchased this van new in Jan 2004 and have had it 4+ years now and it has 83,000 miles. All that we have had to do is replace the wheel bearing and brakes. For a van which was supposedly unreliable, my wife and I have had no problems. We have taken it on every vacation and it avg's 24- 25 mpg at 70-75 mph with full loads and 3 kids. It still sparkles when washed and waxed. Lots of room and plenty of room to store luggage when traveling. The interior is easy to clean and seats are very comfy even in back. Lots of storage compartments for those carry along toys. Sorry to see Olds no longer is in business because we'd buy another.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Related Used 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette info
