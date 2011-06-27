  1. Home
2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette Review

Pros & Cons

  • Available all-wheel drive, generous list of standard and optional features, fold-flat third-row seat.
  • Spotty build and materials quality in the cabin, poor offset crash test score, poor resale value.
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Edmunds' Expert Review

Even though the Silhouette is destined to die as GM phases out Oldsmobile, this is one minivan that deserves careful consideration, especially if you're looking for a luxurious, fully equipped all-wheel-drive model.

2004 Highlights

Largely unchanged for 2004, the Silhouette now offers standard keyless entry on all trim levels and optional luggage roof rails.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette.

5(70%)
4(18%)
3(12%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Used Silhouette
stacyo330,05/30/2009
I bought this minivan with 59,600 miles on it. It looks like it just came off the showroom floor. I was impressed with the thoughtful ergonomics and comfortable seating and vantage point. My wife and I test drove a Chrysler Town & Country and both felt we had a better command of the road visually in the Silhouette. It also didn't rock side to side as much as the T&C. I have the premier gold edition, it's like my Dad's Cadillac Deville in a minivan. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone. The storage is awesome, power side doors, auxillary air inflator are you kidding me! GM should have tossed out Pontiac first, and kept making this gem.
The people mover
ataur,08/22/2008
I bought this van for business purposes, because of it's design. The ride is fantastic and comfort is at par with some of the major luxury brands, it isn't known as "the Cadillac of Minivans" for no reason. Americans can never get their computer systems right, and that became apparent when the ABS, Traction control systems failed. I don't have time to go to dealership to fix it, and even if I took it to the dealership, these sound like expensive repairs. Will just have to buy a new vehicle soon. Great for traveling in, highly recommend this car, if you go on a lot of trips, good gas mileage on the highway, horrible in city.
The best mini van on the road
EILEEN,09/15/2004
I have had many Olds Silhouette's. They are the best mini vans around. I keep hoping that they will continue to be produced. GM should add the Silhouette to another line ie: Cadillac Mini Van. WHATEVER JUST KEEP MAKING IT!! They ride like a car not a truck like the other models.
This van has been awesome!!
Chad,04/17/2008
My wife and I purchased this van new in Jan 2004 and have had it 4+ years now and it has 83,000 miles. All that we have had to do is replace the wheel bearing and brakes. For a van which was supposedly unreliable, my wife and I have had no problems. We have taken it on every vacation and it avg's 24- 25 mpg at 70-75 mph with full loads and 3 kids. It still sparkles when washed and waxed. Lots of room and plenty of room to store luggage when traveling. The interior is easy to clean and seats are very comfy even in back. Lots of storage compartments for those carry along toys. Sorry to see Olds no longer is in business because we'd buy another.
See all 17 reviews of the 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette

Used 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette Overview

The Used 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette is offered in the following submodels: Silhouette Minivan. Available styles include GLS Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Premiere Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), GL Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Premiere AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and GLS AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouettes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette.

Can't find a used 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouettes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Oldsmobile Silhouette for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,893.

Find a used Oldsmobile for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,923.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile Silhouette for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,497.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,767.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

