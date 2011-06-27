Estimated values
1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,727
|$2,282
|$2,548
|Clean
|$1,577
|$2,084
|$2,335
|Average
|$1,277
|$1,688
|$1,909
|Rough
|$977
|$1,291
|$1,483
Estimated values
1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette GL 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,528
|$2,093
|$2,368
|Clean
|$1,395
|$1,911
|$2,170
|Average
|$1,130
|$1,548
|$1,774
|Rough
|$864
|$1,184
|$1,378
Estimated values
1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,588
|$2,190
|$2,483
|Clean
|$1,450
|$2,000
|$2,275
|Average
|$1,175
|$1,619
|$1,860
|Rough
|$899
|$1,239
|$1,445
Estimated values
1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette GS 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,415
|$1,910
|$2,151
|Clean
|$1,292
|$1,744
|$1,971
|Average
|$1,046
|$1,413
|$1,611
|Rough
|$800
|$1,081
|$1,251