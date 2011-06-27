Used 1998 Oldsmobile Silhouette Consumer Reviews

98 Oldsmobile Silouette cyberbro , 04/17/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I was not disappoint in purchasing this used vehicle with just 22000 miles on it. At lease that is what I was told. So far the only problem that I have is the brakes sometimes squeak when coming to a stop. Report Abuse

the good, bad, and ugly gg in AL , 01/30/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We bought the van and loved it until the camshaft broke @142k. Replaced with a used 2004 engine. Now at 155k many things are broke or not working; both reading lights are broken; power door doesn't close but pops back open 50% of the time in cold weather; check engine light has been on for a year; low coolant light flashes on/off but coolant is ok; driver's window stops 1/2 of the way up and must be manually adjusted to close; outside temp sensor is off by 20 degrees; headlights cloudy and full of water; I have recharged the A/C 6 times; GM has increased parts prices by 300% since bankrupt. When the next expensive repair comes along I will junk the van and buy a Toyota or Honda.

Nice van, but what a piece of JUNK!!! Todd , 05/24/2008 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I loved everything about this van when I first bought it, but oh my god, what a nightmare! I had to trade it in the week that my extended warranty expired. I was scared to keep it without the warranty. Van had 30,000 when I got it and I put 60,000 more on it-in that time the warranty paid out nearly $9000 in covered repairs and not just on 1 or 2 major items. It was $1000 here, $700 there, etc. Van left us stranded on 2 out of town family vacations and gave us problems on several others. Don't buy one of these, even though the purchase price may seem like a really good deal!You will be sorry. Easily the worst vehicle I have ever owned, as far as reliability.

LOVE this van! daja , 06/30/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We purchased this van with 35k miles on it 8 years ago, and have since put 120k miles on it. Many trips have been made from Tennessee to Missouri over the years & we have had nothing but comfortable trips! We love the lumbar supports in both front seats for those long drives. Only one side door is power, but that hasn't been a problem. The kids just get in on the "power" side, & they're big enough now to open/close the manual side! I just love this van!!!