Used 1998 Oldsmobile Silhouette Consumer Reviews
98 Oldsmobile Silouette
I was not disappoint in purchasing this used vehicle with just 22000 miles on it. At lease that is what I was told. So far the only problem that I have is the brakes sometimes squeak when coming to a stop.
the good, bad, and ugly
We bought the van and loved it until the camshaft broke @142k. Replaced with a used 2004 engine. Now at 155k many things are broke or not working; both reading lights are broken; power door doesn't close but pops back open 50% of the time in cold weather; check engine light has been on for a year; low coolant light flashes on/off but coolant is ok; driver's window stops 1/2 of the way up and must be manually adjusted to close; outside temp sensor is off by 20 degrees; headlights cloudy and full of water; I have recharged the A/C 6 times; GM has increased parts prices by 300% since bankrupt. When the next expensive repair comes along I will junk the van and buy a Toyota or Honda.
Nice van, but what a piece of JUNK!!!
I loved everything about this van when I first bought it, but oh my god, what a nightmare! I had to trade it in the week that my extended warranty expired. I was scared to keep it without the warranty. Van had 30,000 when I got it and I put 60,000 more on it-in that time the warranty paid out nearly $9000 in covered repairs and not just on 1 or 2 major items. It was $1000 here, $700 there, etc. Van left us stranded on 2 out of town family vacations and gave us problems on several others. Don't buy one of these, even though the purchase price may seem like a really good deal!You will be sorry. Easily the worst vehicle I have ever owned, as far as reliability.
LOVE this van!
We purchased this van with 35k miles on it 8 years ago, and have since put 120k miles on it. Many trips have been made from Tennessee to Missouri over the years & we have had nothing but comfortable trips! We love the lumbar supports in both front seats for those long drives. Only one side door is power, but that hasn't been a problem. The kids just get in on the "power" side, & they're big enough now to open/close the manual side! I just love this van!!!
Clearly the worst van on the market
Ok - I love this van only because of senimentality. Thw big problem is the engine. What ever you do -do not get the oxygen sensor replaced!! I have done this twice and both times it led to engine trouble. first time 3 years ago it resulted in needing the head gaskets replaced. Then last week it was running fine except the service engine soon light had been on for a while, so i took it in and they replaced the same oxygen sensor. This time it resulted in needing a new engine. All mechanics will tell you the two are not related. hoever a friend had the same problem with her olds silhoutte last fall. Stay away from these vans if you can.Also lots of small things that go wrong with them.
Sponsored cars related to the Silhouette
Related Used 1998 Oldsmobile Silhouette info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner