Used 1998 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/575.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room48.3 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room60.1 in.
Measurements
Length201.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3942 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.2 cu.ft.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width72.2 in.
