Used 1998 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|400.0/575.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.4 l
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|Front leg room
|39.9 in.
|Front hip room
|55.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|48.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|201.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3942 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|24.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|68.1 in.
|Wheel base
|120.0 in.
|Width
|72.2 in.
