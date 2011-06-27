Used 1993 Oldsmobile Silhouette Consumer Reviews
estimatedresalevalue
robertm.smith, 08/17/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
my experience has been excellent. since i had this car i have spent about $2000. dollars on repairs. The car has been serviced every 3000 miles. people are always remarking about how well it looks both inside and out. we love the way way it rides.
Report Abuse
Best I have owned
EWB, 08/01/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
This van is the best vehicle that I have owned. Owned it twice, bought it new, sold it and bought it back again. Still going strong at 12 years and 150,000+ miles.
Report Abuse
Great RunningVan
Steve DiGiacomo, 05/13/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
we really love the van we have taken it on many trips and it as been a part of our family vacations. Also I have taken it on business trips and my clients could not believe that it was a 93 model. Having a plastic body kepts the finnish looking good.
Report Abuse
Best vehicle ever
Rosemarie, 07/02/2019
3dr Minivan
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
303,130 plus miles on the original engine and still going strong.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Silhouette
Related Used 1993 Oldsmobile Silhouette info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner