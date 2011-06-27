  1. Home
Used 1993 Oldsmobile Silhouette Consumer Reviews

robertm.smith, 08/17/2002
my experience has been excellent. since i had this car i have spent about $2000. dollars on repairs. The car has been serviced every 3000 miles. people are always remarking about how well it looks both inside and out. we love the way way it rides.

Best I have owned

EWB, 08/01/2005
This van is the best vehicle that I have owned. Owned it twice, bought it new, sold it and bought it back again. Still going strong at 12 years and 150,000+ miles.

Great RunningVan

Steve DiGiacomo, 05/13/2003
we really love the van we have taken it on many trips and it as been a part of our family vacations. Also I have taken it on business trips and my clients could not believe that it was a 93 model. Having a plastic body kepts the finnish looking good.

Best vehicle ever

Rosemarie, 07/02/2019
3dr Minivan
303,130 plus miles on the original engine and still going strong.

