1996 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Take an Oldsmobile Eighty Eight, add a few inches of length, about 100 pounds, and some cargo area, and you've got the Ninety Eight Regency Elite. Oh, and tack about $6,000 onto the sticker price while you're at it.
Sure, the Ninety Eight is better-equipped than the Eighty Eight, but not six grand worth. For the same dough, you could opt for the speedy and comfortable LSS rather than the stuffy Regency Elite. It seems that many people are doing just that. With the introduction of the Aurora and the success of the LSS, Olds is marketing cars to a different crowd than the Ninety Eight appeals to. The Ninety Eight is for consumers who want a Cadillac DeVille but have a Chevy Caprice budget. It's for people who don't like to drive; those who do so only when necessary. Since the Eighty Eight fulfills this mission for far less money, sales of the Ninety Eight have dropped dramatically over the past few years.
Witness the small number of changes to the Ninety Eight for 1996. Daytime running lights have been added, and programmable door locks are new. Twilight Sentinel is now standard, as is a panic mode that gets the horn and lights going for as long as two minutes. Otherwise, the status quo reigns for the new model year.
Time to get a Ninety Eight is running out. The car surely won't survive beyond 1996 as Oldsmobile remakes itself in Saturn's image. The deletion of the supercharged 3.8-liter V6 from the options list, as well as meager improvements for 1996, portend the imminent demise of this throwback to the days when an Oldsmobile was your father's car. With the Aurora, LSS and Eight Eight to choose from, we doubt many Olds customers will lament the loss of the Ninety Eight Regency Elite.
1996 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Ninety-Eight
Related Used 1996 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons