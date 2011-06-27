1993 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Review
List Price Estimate
$1,032 - $2,490
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Base V6 makes more torque. Touring Sedan gets body-color grille and headlight trim. Base model loses standard cassette player.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jason,01/08/2008
I got this car as my first car from my parents and I've loved everything about this car its got power and it handles pretty well i get alright mpg but that might be because of my lead foot. All my friends love riding along. It's a great all around car if you have the chance get your hands on one. Going around corners is loads of fun when its sharp enough to make you squeal.
davfit,10/04/2009
Took me forever to even find one priced almost right All books on Value are WRONG and still WRONG including this site average price is 3400.00 not 1000 yes you can find one cheap abused and needing restore a clean low mileage about 6000.-8000 . THIS CAR IS WELL- BUILT AND LASTS AND MOST PEOPLE KNOW IT. THEY ARE VERY RARE NO ONE SELLS A GOOD ONE. fIND A GOOD ONE AT A FAIR PRICE buy it!!!!!
Linsey,07/02/2010
I got my Olds for my 16th birthday and it is still going strong. I have ran the crap out of it I have had no major problems. I would buy another one if I get a chance. This is a great car for new drivers, old drivers and anyone in between. Also it is very big so there is room for a bunch of people. You can fit 6 people safely (all wearing seat belts).
PARRON,10/05/2003
Overall, one of the finest cars I have ever driven!
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
