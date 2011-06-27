  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)
1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Supercharged engine is optional on Touring Sedan. Traction control is optional on any model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Unstopable Grandpa Car
dsnook,11/11/2005
This is a big boat of a car, but I love it. I used to be a Service Manager at an Oldsmobile dealership and I know how reliable these cars are. It has a fantastic engine and gets great gas mileage (routinely get 30 mpg on highway). As with any car, you will have to replace the water pump and an alternator every now and then. But otherwise, Oldsmobile Ninety-Eights are great cars.
my 2nd one
mike,03/11/2009
This is my second one my first one i sold to my brother in law for $500 with 295,678 miles on it 2 years ago and he still drives it i bought the one i have now with 132,244 and love it and plan on driving it a long while
Nice ride
KeithH,04/30/2002
A large car which has been very cheap to have, few repairs, good on gas and maintance cost are low (Great first ride)
My First Olds
Marshyliz,08/15/2003
I really like this car. It's my first Oldsmobile. My grandparents always had oldsmobiles and I have always like them. I would buy another Olds in a heartbeat.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight

Used 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Overview

The Used 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight is offered in the following submodels: Ninety-Eight Sedan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Sedan, Regency Elite 4dr Sedan, Regency 4dr Sedan, and Touring 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Which used 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eights are available in my area?

Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight.

Can't find a used 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eights you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,556.

Find a used Oldsmobile for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $25,666.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,950.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,598.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

