1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Review
List Price Estimate
$987 - $2,380
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Supercharged engine is optional on Touring Sedan. Traction control is optional on any model.
dsnook,11/11/2005
This is a big boat of a car, but I love it. I used to be a Service Manager at an Oldsmobile dealership and I know how reliable these cars are. It has a fantastic engine and gets great gas mileage (routinely get 30 mpg on highway). As with any car, you will have to replace the water pump and an alternator every now and then. But otherwise, Oldsmobile Ninety-Eights are great cars.
mike,03/11/2009
This is my second one my first one i sold to my brother in law for $500 with 295,678 miles on it 2 years ago and he still drives it i bought the one i have now with 132,244 and love it and plan on driving it a long while
KeithH,04/30/2002
A large car which has been very cheap to have, few repairs, good on gas and maintance cost are low (Great first ride)
Marshyliz,08/15/2003
I really like this car. It's my first Oldsmobile. My grandparents always had oldsmobiles and I have always like them. I would buy another Olds in a heartbeat.
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 4400 rpm
