Consumer Rating
(11)
1991 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
$948 - $2,286
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Total redesign gives Ninety-Eight nine inches of additional length. Automatic load leveling, ABS, child-proof rear door locks, driver airbag, and automatic climate controls are standard. Touring Sedan again available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight.

5(55%)
4(36%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1991 Olds 98 Regency Elite
williamhoosierman,07/30/2010
I have owned for six years, and this is my favorite of all the vehicles I've owned or driven. The ride, handling, comfort, looks and gas mileage are excellent. If you can find one that has been well taken care of, and is in good to excellent condition, buy it. This car rides as good as or better than a Cadillac.
walts olds 98,wonderful car
walter eichenberger,04/19/2004
The best automobile i ever owned hard for me to sell this , its a great car, almost no trouible with it, good ride ,very depenable, great economy, probably best engine ever built, easy to drive ,handles well ,what more could i say about a great automobile like this, you won't be sorry you own even though its 13 years old
my 91 olds
gord anderson,01/02/2005
This car has been the most comfortable car that I have ever owned and one of the best that I have driven. When my wife and two teenage boys go on vacation we have no trouble carting all of our baggage. There is also loads of room in the car for carrying my family and parents on short trips.
Nice car for big people
MrSly,04/19/2003
I'm 6'7" tall. This car fits very nicely. I've had a bunch of electrical problems in the 5 years I've had it, but nothing really extreme. The ride is nice, and it has TONS of options. The only thing I'm not too impressed with is the Leather seats in the summer... But the seat warmer sure helps during the winter.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Overview

The Used 1991 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight is offered in the following submodels: Ninety-Eight Sedan. Available styles include Regency Elite 4dr Sedan, and Touring 4dr Sedan.

