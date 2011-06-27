1991 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Review
$948 - $2,286
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Total redesign gives Ninety-Eight nine inches of additional length. Automatic load leveling, ABS, child-proof rear door locks, driver airbag, and automatic climate controls are standard. Touring Sedan again available.
Most helpful consumer reviews
williamhoosierman,07/30/2010
I have owned for six years, and this is my favorite of all the vehicles I've owned or driven. The ride, handling, comfort, looks and gas mileage are excellent. If you can find one that has been well taken care of, and is in good to excellent condition, buy it. This car rides as good as or better than a Cadillac.
walter eichenberger,04/19/2004
The best automobile i ever owned hard for me to sell this , its a great car, almost no trouible with it, good ride ,very depenable, great economy, probably best engine ever built, easy to drive ,handles well ,what more could i say about a great automobile like this, you won't be sorry you own even though its 13 years old
gord anderson,01/02/2005
This car has been the most comfortable car that I have ever owned and one of the best that I have driven. When my wife and two teenage boys go on vacation we have no trouble carting all of our baggage. There is also loads of room in the car for carrying my family and parents on short trips.
MrSly,04/19/2003
I'm 6'7" tall. This car fits very nicely. I've had a bunch of electrical problems in the 5 years I've had it, but nothing really extreme. The ride is nice, and it has TONS of options. The only thing I'm not too impressed with is the Leather seats in the summer... But the seat warmer sure helps during the winter.
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
