Consumer Rating
(7)
1994 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,055 - $2,543
Used Ninety-Eight for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Passenger airbag is housed in a new dashboard featuring more compact layout. Touring Sedan is dropped, and a Special Edition is added. Supercharged engine is now available on the Elite, and it gains horsepower and torque. Traction control system can now reduce engine power as well as apply brakes to slipping wheel. There is an additional inch of seat travel. The grille and headlamps are restyled.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
7 reviews
See all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1994 Olds 98 Regency
James,12/29/2007
Great vehicle. Rides and drives like a touring car. Good milage, 27-29 mpg on the highway. Very comfortable seats. Room to spare
Great Car!
habs71,06/09/2010
16 years old, 87,000 miles. Got it for my niece. This car is in exceptional condition for its age. Has been in storage since the original owner passed away 2 years ago. Bought it from his son. Just can't believe the condition. Handles very well. Engine/tranny are fine. Only thing she has to do is change out the cassette for a cd player. Very well built gm car!
Good Car
April,08/27/2007
I am relocating across the country and I am taking this car. I knew that the minute I started to drive it! I will have it until my boyfriend and I are done with college! This car is better than most.
Wish they still made 'em.
spidey637,03/01/2013
Paid $900 for it from a dealer with 213,000 on the clock. I was happy to find one in perfect shape from Texas with "low" miles, relatively speaking. It's been in Minnesota for the past 10 years, according to CarFax. The car is a tank. I own a '94 Olds Ciera, and the quality is worlds apart. This was there best car for this year.
See all 7 reviews of the 1994 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1994 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight

Used 1994 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Overview

The Used 1994 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight is offered in the following submodels: Ninety-Eight Sedan. Available styles include Regency Special Edition 4dr Sedan, Regency Elite 4dr Sedan, Regency Elite 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger, and Regency 4dr Sedan.

