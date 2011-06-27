1994 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Passenger airbag is housed in a new dashboard featuring more compact layout. Touring Sedan is dropped, and a Special Edition is added. Supercharged engine is now available on the Elite, and it gains horsepower and torque. Traction control system can now reduce engine power as well as apply brakes to slipping wheel. There is an additional inch of seat travel. The grille and headlamps are restyled.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
James,12/29/2007
Great vehicle. Rides and drives like a touring car. Good milage, 27-29 mpg on the highway. Very comfortable seats. Room to spare
habs71,06/09/2010
16 years old, 87,000 miles. Got it for my niece. This car is in exceptional condition for its age. Has been in storage since the original owner passed away 2 years ago. Bought it from his son. Just can't believe the condition. Handles very well. Engine/tranny are fine. Only thing she has to do is change out the cassette for a cd player. Very well built gm car!
April,08/27/2007
I am relocating across the country and I am taking this car. I knew that the minute I started to drive it! I will have it until my boyfriend and I are done with college! This car is better than most.
spidey637,03/01/2013
Paid $900 for it from a dealer with 213,000 on the clock. I was happy to find one in perfect shape from Texas with "low" miles, relatively speaking. It's been in Minnesota for the past 10 years, according to CarFax. The car is a tank. I own a '94 Olds Ciera, and the quality is worlds apart. This was there best car for this year.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
