1995 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Review
Pros & Cons
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,073 - $2,589
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Engine upgraded to 3800 Series II status. Alloy wheels are standard. Flash-to-pass is new standard feature.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Faison,05/29/2009
I bought this car new 14 years ago and I have enjoyed it very much.When I was looking, my son in law suggested we check out the Oldsmobile dealer before the looking at the Lincoln's.He is very much a "car guy" and he proceeded to point out the advanced features this car offered as standard equipment ABS brakes,dual air bags,steering wheel controls for climate and stereo auto climate with driver and passenger temp controls,outside temp readout,dual front power seats both with electric lumbar support,recline feature also,over head console with dual sunglass holders,reading lights,dual lighted vanity mirrors,rear seat adjustable vents. Bottom line a great value.Very reliable and fuel efficent.
jjlls,08/06/2003
One of the best vechicles I have owned. My Regency has 178,000 miles and still consistently get 29-30 mpg. Ride and handling are superb.
DON ANDERSON,12/23/2003
This is the best car I ever owned. Its exterior dsign was outstanding. None of the present rounded off over front so it looks like all sedans today look like the are going downhill. I have had absoulutely no mechanical problems with it, and have lubed it every 3 months or 300 miles. I have used "the treatment" carnuba presoftened car wax on it ($20 a tube) since new. I t is just fun to drive period, good mileage on tne open road and plenty of "zip"
hnapfelnjager,02/16/2012
I picked up my 1995 Olds Ninety Eight from an old lady a couple of years ago for $750. It was your typical grocery-getter with just a little over 100k miles on it and had spent its winters garaged. This car has been an incredible ride and for the price it can't be beat! I drive it daily now and average about 700 miles a month and the old thing still cruises down the road like a yacht. A brilliant car!
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
