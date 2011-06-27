  1. Home
1990 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Minor styling updates front and rear. Express-down feature for the power driver's window is standard this year. Optional astroroof has an express-open feature. Remote keyless entry is a new option. Center armrest is redesigned to accommodate optional CD player.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
18 reviews
See all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car ever
cliff gill,03/16/2004
This car has taken me 200,000 miles with NO major repairs-- grease & oil every 5,000, breakes, batery, etc. you would normally expect. Bought it used in '96 with 30,000 for $9000-- best $9000 I ever spent. 8 years later and 170,000 miles later and absolutely no regrets
Great affordable family car
Kally,09/01/2015
Regency Brougham 4dr Sedan
I bought it while ago, I start falling in love with it, its great car for traveling and cruising. poor shifting however once accelerate it fly. smooth riding and very comfortable. very good visibility and you can see around 360 clearly. I wish mine had airbag.
Oldsmobile
NESSA,03/28/2007
A very good big car, sorry that GM does not build them anymore. A lot of people admire my 17-year-old car and say that it has held up pretty well for an American car. Minor GM problems like: alternator, a/c compressor , power window motors, but other than that, a nice car.
Wonderful car.
Steven.W. Wilson,03/19/2005
This car is the best car ever and the most comfortable. The looks are number one and the leather is the best. The ride is okay better then most American cars. This car handles pretty badly but it is very powerful with the v8 engine.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
