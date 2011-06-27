1990 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,020 - $2,460
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Minor styling updates front and rear. Express-down feature for the power driver's window is standard this year. Optional astroroof has an express-open feature. Remote keyless entry is a new option. Center armrest is redesigned to accommodate optional CD player.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight.
Most helpful consumer reviews
cliff gill,03/16/2004
This car has taken me 200,000 miles with NO major repairs-- grease & oil every 5,000, breakes, batery, etc. you would normally expect. Bought it used in '96 with 30,000 for $9000-- best $9000 I ever spent. 8 years later and 170,000 miles later and absolutely no regrets
Kally,09/01/2015
Regency Brougham 4dr Sedan
I bought it while ago, I start falling in love with it, its great car for traveling and cruising. poor shifting however once accelerate it fly. smooth riding and very comfortable. very good visibility and you can see around 360 clearly. I wish mine had airbag.
NESSA,03/28/2007
A very good big car, sorry that GM does not build them anymore. A lot of people admire my 17-year-old car and say that it has held up pretty well for an American car. Minor GM problems like: alternator, a/c compressor , power window motors, but other than that, a nice car.
Steven.W. Wilson,03/19/2005
This car is the best car ever and the most comfortable. The looks are number one and the leather is the best. The ride is okay better then most American cars. This car handles pretty badly but it is very powerful with the v8 engine.
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5200 rpm
