  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Elite Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Ninety-Eight
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room40.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
Measurements
Length205.7 in.
Curb weight3515 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Otter Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
