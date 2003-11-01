Used 1996 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight
Take an Oldsmobile Eighty Eight, add a few inches of length, about 100 pounds, and some cargo area, and you've got the Ninety Eight Regency Elite. Oh, and tack about $6,000 onto the sticker price while you're at it.
Sure, the Ninety Eight is better-equipped than the Eighty Eight, but not six grand worth. For the same dough, you could opt for the speedy and comfortable LSS rather than the stuffy Regency Elite. It seems that many people are doing just that. With the introduction of the Aurora and the success of the LSS, Olds is marketing cars to a different crowd than the Ninety Eight appeals to. The Ninety Eight is for consumers who want a Cadillac DeVille but have a Chevy Caprice budget. It's for people who don't like to drive; those who do so only when necessary. Since the Eighty Eight fulfills this mission for far less money, sales of the Ninety Eight have dropped dramatically over the past few years.
Witness the small number of changes to the Ninety Eight for 1996. Daytime running lights have been added, and programmable door locks are new. Twilight Sentinel is now standard, as is a panic mode that gets the horn and lights going for as long as two minutes. Otherwise, the status quo reigns for the new model year.
Time to get a Ninety Eight is running out. The car surely won't survive beyond 1996 as Oldsmobile remakes itself in Saturn's image. The deletion of the supercharged 3.8-liter V6 from the options list, as well as meager improvements for 1996, portend the imminent demise of this throwback to the days when an Oldsmobile was your father's car. With the Aurora, LSS and Eight Eight to choose from, we doubt many Olds customers will lament the loss of the Ninety Eight Regency Elite.
Got it 1.5 years ago with 98K miles. Have not complained at all! Still runs with over 32 miles/highway. I measured it personally, the gauge shows 34+ MPH! (Seriously!) Cassette/Radio/CD from Bose+Sony. A/C from the North Pole. Trunk is a warehouse with an automatic trunk pull- down. Seats are all kingsize. Compared to other cars that I have driven and worked on, this is the best I drive overall (money, options, quality and reliability).
This car has been unbelievably reliable from day one. It had about 22,000 miles on it when we bought it. We had AC/heater problems for a few years only to find out that the hose was clamped too tight which made the hose collapse. Easy fix and has worked great since. The driver's seat now has a tear, but all the other seats are like new! I drive over 100 miles per day, and don't hesitate to use this as my daily driver and on long trips. The car cleans up very nicely and gets hand waxed twice a year. 30 mpg is typical, new cars just can't touch the gas mileage and the comfort of this car. The ride is equal to a Lincoln. All the extra comfort items are wonderful too.
I just bought this car used with 75000 miles on it for a bargain $5500. It drives a bit soft but the interior is comfortable and easy to use. Int/ ext. styling are classic olds. Great car for transporting your family through CT winters. Love the digital dash and all the functions it provides, even tells me if a light burns out! Series 2 3800 is a simple design but smooth and powerful as is transmission. 8-speaker cd sound system is great. My second 98 and sixth olds.
I'll NEVER sell this beauty. They don't make them as roomy and powerful anymore. Like floating on a cloud.
|Regency Elite 4dr Sedan
|MPG
|17 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|205 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
