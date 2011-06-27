Used 1997 Oldsmobile LSS Consumer Reviews

lss roark , 07/28/2002 7 of 7 people found this review helpful has needed nothing but oil changes Report Abuse

97 Olds LS deltafox , 11/14/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Purchased car 4 years ago here in Tucson with 90,000 miles for $3000. Have driven it 45,000 miles and kept it well maintained. These cars are an outstanding value in terms of cost per mile. They are comfortable, fast and fully equipped. Fuel mileage has been 30 mpg highway and 25 city consistently with the AC running. GM parts are readily available and service/repair techs have seen them before. They're not exotic cars. Probably in these four years I've spent another 2,000 to 3,000 on tires, brakes, struts, and ordinary upkeep to accomplish those 45,000 miles. If you must have a new car there are plenty of dealers. If not there are plenty of used ones to shop. You might make a really good deal. Report Abuse

Great Car Iowa Driver , 08/26/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car to haul 5 people and reliability. It surpasses my expectations with both. Get's 31 mpg on highway and 25 around town. The V6 has great power for passing. Report Abuse

Mr Robert Gustin , 10/16/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have over 1000,000 miles with very little trouble. at the 100,000 mark I did put about $1000 into it, but that is not bad or over 6 years. I wish they would not stop making them. Report Abuse