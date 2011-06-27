Used 1997 Oldsmobile LSS Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Measurements
Length200.4 in.
Curb weight3502 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Torreador Red Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Crimson King
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Otter Metallic
  • Crystal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Shale Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
