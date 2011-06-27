Estimated values
1997 Oldsmobile LSS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,903
|$2,452
|$2,725
|Clean
|$1,676
|$2,166
|$2,414
|Average
|$1,223
|$1,593
|$1,792
|Rough
|$770
|$1,019
|$1,170
Estimated values
1997 Oldsmobile LSS 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,872
|$2,447
|$2,733
|Clean
|$1,649
|$2,161
|$2,421
|Average
|$1,203
|$1,589
|$1,797
|Rough
|$757
|$1,017
|$1,173