  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale
  4. Used 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale LS Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Eighty-Eight Royale
Overview
See Eighty-Eight Royale Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.8 in.
Measurements
Length200.4 in.
Curb weight3468 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
See Eighty-Eight Royale Inventory

Related Used 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles