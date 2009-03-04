Used 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Eighty-Eight Royale
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- interior
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- engine
- spaciousness
- appearance
- doors
- driving experience
- handling & steering
- ride quality
- safety
- acceleration
- maintenance & parts
- oil
- value
- transmission
- climate control
- dashboard
- fuel efficiency
- towing
- seats
- emission system
- road noise
- visibility
- sound system
Most helpful consumer reviews
This car is awesome. I have owned it for only 6 months now. I bought it was 203,000 miles. It was VERY well taken care for. I couldn't believe how well the people before me took such great care of it. It does have high millage however it still drives like it only has 10,000miles on it. However I am having 1 small problem. I can't seem to adjust the speeds on the heater blower, not sure why! Other than that I would totally buy another just like it. I have never had it break down on me.
Bought the Olds last March & have taken it to AZ & back and Denver & back. Averaged 29.8 mpg, super comfortable ride & excellent power when passing. Like the way it handles, looks and low or no maintenance. Love my Car....
I keep reading about this 29 MPG crap! No way... not even close. But what do you expect from a full-size car with more than adequate power? Mine's 20 years old with 139K, and I'd rather drive this than most new cars. I wanted to write this review right away, but I waited until I've owned it for three months, which is basically the kind of guarantee you get from a used car dealer. Smooth, comfortable, and without a doubt, THE most quiet car I've ever driven. Everything in this stoic ride works right. You won't often say that about a car that has a lot of amenities, 20 years down the road. As a superlative of smooth and quiet, I was waxing the driver side front door, and didn't even realize I still had the engine running. I used to see these, with their split front door windows that resemble the old sidewing windows on early 1960's cars, and thought, and still do think, that it looked stupid. But it's absolute genius! By narrowing the top of the window, they seal up real nice and tight, and certainly have a lot to do with how quiet the interior is. The driver's seat is so big, plush, and comfortable, that it is literally, more like sitting on a sofa. You really need to be careful not to let all of this comfort and quiet distract you from the job at hand... driving! But with it's spectacular, panoramic visibility, you always know where you're at. So let's talk about driving. Every day, on my way home from work, I have a stop sign, at the top of the highway ramp, headed slightly uphill, where I need 0-60 in a hurry. NO PROBLEM! Accelerating from 60-75, and giving it gas to get up the hills on the highway is ... good. If the AC is cranking, it backs down to 'better than adequate'. But it's nothing like the doggy old 305 ci 8-cylinders that used to drag these boats around. And speaking of boats, this is nothing like the ones I've owned before. There is very little sway, pitch, and yawl when you have to actually maneuver this thing. Dare I say that it is damn near ... nimble? Effortless, precise steering, seems to be another of it's wonderful qualities. If you've ever owned an Olds, you certainly won't be disappointed with one of these beauties! Edmunds sent me an email, and asked me to update my review. Unfortunately, after 10 months of owning it, and putting nothing into it except an upper radiator hose, it started leaking fuel under the hood. We bought the proper kit to fix it, but it still leaked. So we did an old school fix with a piece of hose, which passed our inspection, and we considered to be more than OK. Two weeks later, I started it up one morning, and saw a small flame shoot out from under the hood. I tried to snuff it out with a blanket, but it got out of hand real quick, and the Fire Department had to put it out. I now carry a small fire extinguisher under the seat of my Aurora.
this car was gave to me and it only had 44k miles on it when i got it now has 70k and ive already replaced the transmission in it and now im having problems with the fuel system and cant even drive it. it spits and sputters and stalls when u start it for about 15 min then it will run great ive had so many problems with this vehicle
Features & Specs
|LSS 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|205 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LSS 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|225 hp @ 5000 rpm
|4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|205 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LS 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale a good car?
Is the Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale reliable?
Is the 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale?
The least-expensive 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale is the 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale LS 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale?
More about the 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale
Used 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Overview
The Used 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale is offered in the following submodels: Eighty-Eight Royale Sedan. Available styles include LSS 4dr Sedan, LSS 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger, 4dr Sedan, and LS 4dr Sedan.
What do people think of the 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1995 Eighty-Eight Royale 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1995 Eighty-Eight Royale.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1995 Eighty-Eight Royale featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale?
Which 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royales are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale.
Can't find a new 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royales you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,925.
Find a new Oldsmobile for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,282.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Oldsmobile lease specials
Related Used 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5