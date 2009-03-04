5 star reviews: 55 %

4 star reviews: 25 %

3 star reviews: 15 %

2 star reviews: 5 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 20 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Awesome Car 2 own, Best I've ever had

Olds 88 Royale , 10/07/2009

This car is awesome. I have owned it for only 6 months now. I bought it was 203,000 miles. It was VERY well taken care for. I couldn't believe how well the people before me took such great care of it. It does have high millage however it still drives like it only has 10,000miles on it. However I am having 1 small problem. I can't seem to adjust the speeds on the heater blower, not sure why! Other than that I would totally buy another just like it. I have never had it break down on me.

5 out of 5 stars, Awesome ride

DONNA , 04/03/2009

Bought the Olds last March & have taken it to AZ & back and Denver & back. Averaged 29.8 mpg, super comfortable ride & excellent power when passing. Like the way it handles, looks and low or no maintenance. Love my Car....

5 out of 5 stars, It's like driving a sofa

Karen Troxell , 10/28/2015

4dr Sedan

I keep reading about this 29 MPG crap! No way... not even close. But what do you expect from a full-size car with more than adequate power? Mine's 20 years old with 139K, and I'd rather drive this than most new cars. I wanted to write this review right away, but I waited until I've owned it for three months, which is basically the kind of guarantee you get from a used car dealer. Smooth, comfortable, and without a doubt, THE most quiet car I've ever driven. Everything in this stoic ride works right. You won't often say that about a car that has a lot of amenities, 20 years down the road. As a superlative of smooth and quiet, I was waxing the driver side front door, and didn't even realize I still had the engine running. I used to see these, with their split front door windows that resemble the old sidewing windows on early 1960's cars, and thought, and still do think, that it looked stupid. But it's absolute genius! By narrowing the top of the window, they seal up real nice and tight, and certainly have a lot to do with how quiet the interior is. The driver's seat is so big, plush, and comfortable, that it is literally, more like sitting on a sofa. You really need to be careful not to let all of this comfort and quiet distract you from the job at hand... driving! But with it's spectacular, panoramic visibility, you always know where you're at. So let's talk about driving. Every day, on my way home from work, I have a stop sign, at the top of the highway ramp, headed slightly uphill, where I need 0-60 in a hurry. NO PROBLEM! Accelerating from 60-75, and giving it gas to get up the hills on the highway is ... good. If the AC is cranking, it backs down to 'better than adequate'. But it's nothing like the doggy old 305 ci 8-cylinders that used to drag these boats around. And speaking of boats, this is nothing like the ones I've owned before. There is very little sway, pitch, and yawl when you have to actually maneuver this thing. Dare I say that it is damn near ... nimble? Effortless, precise steering, seems to be another of it's wonderful qualities. If you've ever owned an Olds, you certainly won't be disappointed with one of these beauties! Edmunds sent me an email, and asked me to update my review. Unfortunately, after 10 months of owning it, and putting nothing into it except an upper radiator hose, it started leaking fuel under the hood. We bought the proper kit to fix it, but it still leaked. So we did an old school fix with a piece of hose, which passed our inspection, and we considered to be more than OK. Two weeks later, I started it up one morning, and saw a small flame shoot out from under the hood. I tried to snuff it out with a blanket, but it got out of hand real quick, and the Fire Department had to put it out. I now carry a small fire extinguisher under the seat of my Aurora.

2.875 out of 5 stars, oldsmobile

tammy , 07/18/2009

this car was gave to me and it only had 44k miles on it when i got it now has 70k and ive already replaced the transmission in it and now im having problems with the fuel system and cant even drive it. it spits and sputters and stalls when u start it for about 15 min then it will run great ive had so many problems with this vehicle

Write a review

See all 20 reviews