Used 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Consumer Reviews
What a Great, Cheap Car
I have owned my car for two years now and It has always been dependable. There were a few things that wore out over time, but instead of buying another old car I fixed a lot. I put all new brakes, suspension, stabilizer links, stereo, oil and trans gasket, fuel and trans filter, fuel system flush, and a belt. Not all of this was entirely necessary but I wanted it to be really nice. I spent what I would have on another car and I couldn't be happier. The car has 92,000 miles and is great. It rides out like a dream and no longer leans into turns. If someone else is wondering what to do with their Olds like mine, it's worth the money. This is coming from a car salesman.
88 LS
Rides well excellent fuel economy doesn't break.
good car
I had my Oldsmobile 8 months, it was a pizza delivery car for me. The only problem I EVER had with it was blowing my alternator up. When i got rid of it, the car had 207,000 miles and was still running. The only reason i got rid of it was because of the mileage and the computer died. Great job Oldsmobile.
One of the best cars I've owned
This car will not stop. I can drive it like a madman and it will still start the next day all while giving me 25-30 mpg. I can not belive GM is killing Olds. They should have pulled the plug on Saturn instead. With regular care I'm sure this car would safely and comfortably get me to every destination.
Great Car for $2,500..
I just purchased this Olds Eighty-Eight as an interstate work car. It gets good gas mileage to start with, 26 mpg, and I added Toyo Ultra tires and Mobil 1 oil and a Mobil 1 filter. Now it is getting 32 mpg highway or better. I'm really happy with this car. It has great looks, is a fun driver, and experiences NO depreciation. I intend to put 200,000 miles on it and then find another. I hope you find a twin to it. My other car is an '04 T hunderbird, which I don't drive much now..as I like the 88 so much.
