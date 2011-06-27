Estimated values
1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,180
|$1,730
|$2,008
|Clean
|$1,040
|$1,528
|$1,778
|Average
|$759
|$1,123
|$1,320
|Rough
|$477
|$719
|$861
Estimated values
1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale LS 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,269
|$1,841
|$2,132
|Clean
|$1,117
|$1,626
|$1,888
|Average
|$815
|$1,196
|$1,401
|Rough
|$513
|$765
|$915