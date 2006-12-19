Used 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale for Sale Near Me
- 208,587 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,250
- 158,105 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,200
Brian B.,12/19/2006
I have owned my car for two years now and It has always been dependable. There were a few things that wore out over time, but instead of buying another old car I fixed a lot. I put all new brakes, suspension, stabilizer links, stereo, oil and trans gasket, fuel and trans filter, fuel system flush, and a belt. Not all of this was entirely necessary but I wanted it to be really nice. I spent what I would have on another car and I couldn't be happier. The car has 92,000 miles and is great. It rides out like a dream and no longer leans into turns. If someone else is wondering what to do with their Olds like mine, it's worth the money. This is coming from a car salesman.