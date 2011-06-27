Had to share that I've owned the 04 Bravada and have had no service issues. I really can't believe it. I have 110K on it and have to say it's been the best vehicle I've ever owned. Sorry it's an Olds and sorry they discontinued the line. Seems they finally got it right. I've owned a number of Olds products that had typical issues but not this one. I now have an issue with the front differential that will cost me a few hundred dollars, but come on is that it?? That's my question has anyone else had experience with this vehicle? What issues should I look forward to in the future? I hate to dump it for a $40K + replacement.

