Consumer Rating
(21)
2004 Oldsmobile Bravada Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine, long list of standard features, plush highway ride.
  • Skittish handling around corners, numb steering, some low-grade interior materials, resale value likely to plunge quickly.
Oldsmobile Bravada for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With nearly identical models available from GMC and Chevrolet, we don't see any compelling reason to buy the soon-to-be-discontinued Bravada.

2004 Highlights

In its last year of production, the Bravada receives satellite radio as its only notable new option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada.

5(67%)
4(19%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

10 years old and no service issues
jake136,06/13/2013
Had to share that I've owned the 04 Bravada and have had no service issues. I really can't believe it. I have 110K on it and have to say it's been the best vehicle I've ever owned. Sorry it's an Olds and sorry they discontinued the line. Seems they finally got it right. I've owned a number of Olds products that had typical issues but not this one. I now have an issue with the front differential that will cost me a few hundred dollars, but come on is that it?? That's my question has anyone else had experience with this vehicle? What issues should I look forward to in the future? I hate to dump it for a $40K + replacement.
Cannot believe this is an Oldsmoblie!
Jerad Upwall,11/08/2004
We needed a awd or 4 wheel drive vehicle that was reliable and easy to oberate in the snow country, especially for my wife who has never lived in the snow before. We love our Bravada because of its comfort and style and power of its engine.
Bravo Bravada
gearge,03/19/2004
This vehical is an excellent SUV.It takes you off road or to the opera. Its luxurious and is built on a truck platform for durabity. You won't bend the frame when you're off road and it will soak up rough roads and bumps. The quality of the materials is practical and stylish and still looks utilitarian. I drove this vehical on a two month roadtrip to California from Michigan and back with stops in my favorite desert communities. I have had no problems. Other more expensive SUV's do not have all the features the Bravada has. It was mistaken for a Porsche SUV by a policeman and it will not be a vehical you will see on every corner.
hood issues
Kelly Orlaska,01/31/2010
We recently bought a used 2004 AWD Bravada and loved it the moment we saw it. After we had it for about 2 weeks it started making squeaking sounds from under the hood. After taking it back to the dealership, they told us they couldn't find anything wrong with it. After we took them for a ride so they could hear the sounds they looked the problem up on the internet, to find it had something to do with a loose hood latch. They supposedly "fixed it" but the problem persists. We don't know how to go about fixing it even if we could. The AWD light also comes on often but goes away.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada

