1993 Oldsmobile Bravada Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,032 - $2,080
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Electronic shift controls added to transmission. Gold Package is new option. Driver seat gets six-way power adjustment. Both front seats gain power lumbar adjusters. Sun visors get extender panels, and a new overhead console with compass is added.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Oldsmobile Bravada.
Most helpful consumer reviews
hd,03/11/2002
Plastic parts are pretty cheesy
LMoRedd,03/26/2002
The vehicle performed good for the mileage altough disappointed that we had the engine overhauled and rebuilt transmission. But, we have 228000 miles and SUV stills ride smooth and comfortable. Will probably not buy another one since had for 9 years.
DragonStorm,03/20/2003
This was my first car and I have heard from many techinicians that it was one of the best starting cars I could get for an SUV. It has good style, comfortable interior (including steering wheel unlike Chevy and GMC of this year), and great handling. Highly reccomended for a first ride.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Oldsmobile Bravada features & specs
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety
