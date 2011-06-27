  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(3)
1993 Oldsmobile Bravada Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Electronic shift controls added to transmission. Gold Package is new option. Driver seat gets six-way power adjustment. Both front seats gain power lumbar adjusters. Sun visors get extender panels, and a new overhead console with compass is added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Oldsmobile Bravada.

3.7
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good SUV
hd,03/11/2002
Plastic parts are pretty cheesy
Bought in Aug 93
LMoRedd,03/26/2002
The vehicle performed good for the mileage altough disappointed that we had the engine overhauled and rebuilt transmission. But, we have 228000 miles and SUV stills ride smooth and comfortable. Will probably not buy another one since had for 9 years.
Great Starter
DragonStorm,03/20/2003
This was my first car and I have heard from many techinicians that it was one of the best starting cars I could get for an SUV. It has good style, comfortable interior (including steering wheel unlike Chevy and GMC of this year), and great handling. Highly reccomended for a first ride.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Oldsmobile Bravada Overview

The Used 1993 Oldsmobile Bravada is offered in the following submodels: Bravada SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD.

