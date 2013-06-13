Used 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada for Sale Near Me
11 listings
- 86,883 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,987
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,577
- 150,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,995$1,024 Below Market
- 207,433 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999$221 Below Market
- 175,534 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,988
- 151,960 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 156,606 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,450
- 187,947 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,895
- 238,672 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,995
- 158,652 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,513
- 213,911 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,777
jake136,06/13/2013
Had to share that I've owned the 04 Bravada and have had no service issues. I really can't believe it. I have 110K on it and have to say it's been the best vehicle I've ever owned. Sorry it's an Olds and sorry they discontinued the line. Seems they finally got it right. I've owned a number of Olds products that had typical issues but not this one. I now have an issue with the front differential that will cost me a few hundred dollars, but come on is that it?? That's my question has anyone else had experience with this vehicle? What issues should I look forward to in the future? I hate to dump it for a $40K + replacement.
