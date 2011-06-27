  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(87)
2002 Oldsmobile Bravada Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of power, improved handling and ride quality, roomy cabin.
  • No third seat, slow steering.
Oldsmobile Bravada for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A powerful new engine, slick styling and a fully optioned interior make this one of Olds' best products in a long time. Too bad it's headed for the chopping block with the rest of the lineup.

Vehicle overview

Now much more than an archaic design hiding behind fancy cladding and wood trim, the new Bravada is ready to challenge any vehicle in its class.

With exterior styling elements borrowed from the Aurora, such as the front facade and fender blisters, the Bravada no longer looks like a Chevrolet with a different grille. Unique 17-inch wheels are the largest fitted to a GM midsize SUV and further separate the Olds from its Chevy TrailBlazer and GMC Envoy cousins.

A revamped chassis with a longer, yet stiffer frame, double A-arm front suspension, multilink rear suspension and variable-ratio rack-and-pinion steering improve the handling and ride dynamics of the Bravada immeasurably, though we felt the steering could be a bit quicker. Greater frame rigidity helps eliminate chassis flex (which can affect handling and produce squeaks and rattles), and the rear suspension utilizes air bladders that automatically inflate and deflate as needed to keep the vehicle level, even under rough driving conditions. Increases of 10 inches in length, 6 inches in wheelbase and 5 inches in width translate into a much roomier cabin than before, with enough space for five adults to stretch out. Maximum cargo volume also increases from 74 to 83 cubic feet.

Buyers have a choice of SmartTrak all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive, and braking has been upgraded via four-wheel vented disc brakes. Of course, ABS is standard.

An all-new DOHC 24-valve inline six-cylinder engine powers the Bravada. The Vortec 4200 has a 4.2-liter displacement (hence the 4200 designation) and kicks out an impressive 270 horsepower and 275 foot-pounds of torque. Peak torque occurs at just 1,600 rpm, meaning power is always on tap for passing and merging with ease. Another benefit of all this muscle is that there is enough power to allow a Bravada to tow up to 6,400 pounds (two-wheel-drive model).

Dual-zone climate control and perforated leather seating are just two of the many luxury features standard on the Bravada, which only comes in one loaded-up trim level. And an increase in the use of soft-touch materials gives the cabin a feeling of solid quality that the previous Bravada lacked. Side airbags are standard, and the dual front bags have dual-stage technology, which determines deployment force based on the severity of the impact.

Just as the Bravada was introduced came the news that GM would phase out the Oldsmobile division over the next three years or so. This sad news shouldn't deter anyone from considering the competent new Bravada, as its chassis is shared with the GMC Envoy and Chevrolet TrailBlazer, and it would be serviced under warranty at either one of those dealerships if need be.

2002 Highlights

Olds brings out a new Bravada that's dramatically improved over its predecessor. A roomier interior, refined suspension, unique style and an all-new inline six packing more power than most competitors' V8s highlight the changes made to Oldsmobile's luxury ute.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada.

5(54%)
4(26%)
3(12%)
2(7%)
1(1%)
4.3
87 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

100K review
fladad,07/27/2010
Bought mine New in 02. I'd give this an 11 on Comfort and Performance. Regularly drive this 120 miles for work and its a better ride than a Lexus. Acceleration is great and turning radius is tight. I am on the original brakes at 100k! Eight yrs in Florida sun and the ac is still going strong. Had to replace the air suspension bags in the rear. Buy parts online and find a truck specialty shop to install, it's half the dealer cost. The eng is strong but has always been too loud. Had strange elec problems and replaced a box, think it was body control module. The depreciation is horrible, but this makes it a GREAT used car buy! Will keep this until 200k!
Olds Bravada
JKonnor,12/30/2003
I have the AWD with full package. The car handles great, no problems with snow or rain, it's comfortable. Size is good,gas mileage could improve (14 around town, 19 on highway trips). The computer has worked fluidly, it has too many features to list. The seats fold into several useful positions and there is good room in back. My husband is 6'7 and fits with no complaints It's not a common car compared to the counter parts (Trailblazer and Envoy), it gets all kinds of looks and compliments. If Olds wasn't discontinuing their line, I'd get another one.
Great Ride!
Chipmunk,01/28/2004
Bought used with all the options. I travel often and this vehicle is very forgiving to my back; due somewhat to the lumbar adjustements. This is my 4th SUV and by far the best. All have been American made, however, I think the Bravada has a European flare to it.
A midsize SUV with a small foot print
johdavl,09/30/2003
I originally was looking for a Tahoe or Yukon size vehicle, but gas mileage and garage size played heavily into the equation. I found a 2002 Bravada with every option (sunroof instead of LCD TV). The gas mileage (20-22 on the highway) is far better than a Tahoe would ever be and it tows boats very well. I pulled a Ski Natique a couple hundred miles and got 15-16 mpg. That's about what a Tahoe would do without a boat in tow and the Bravada fits in my garage!!
See all 87 reviews of the 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
Used 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada Overview

The Used 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada is offered in the following submodels: Bravada SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), 2WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and 2WD 4dr SUV w/Traction Assist (4.2L 6cyl 4A).

