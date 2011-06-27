1991 Oldsmobile Bravada Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$924 - $1,862
1991 Highlights
Olds markets a gussied-up S10 Blazer. Features all-wheel drive and four-wheel ABS. Remote keyless entry is standard.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jay,08/05/2009
The Olds Bravada has been a good truck to me for many years, of course general repairs are expected, at 150K miles things happen. The key is a good garage to bring it to when it needs repairs. I have had the 2002 Bravada and it was bought back by GM under the lemon law, I have a new Envoy and the design is terrible and I have had many issues. So far this is the most reliable of all the GM cars I have owned.
College Student,08/07/2004
I realize that this car is known for its problems but I have had this car for 3 years and got my moneys worth out of it. I did have to repair the front axle, have a new alternator installed, and had to have the rotars turned. Other than that the Bravada was a good car. I did upgrade to a 4Runner because of poor crash safety on the bravada.
Heathcox2003,03/07/2002
This is a very wonderful vehicle. It runs well, and is very sturdy.
chambersc,03/27/2002
This car has been a total nightmare from the word go. In two years time I have replaced a transfer case, front and rear drivelines, overhauled a transmission and as of yesterday, I am looking at having to replace a motor.
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
