Consumer Rating
(4)
1991 Oldsmobile Bravada Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$924 - $1,862
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Olds markets a gussied-up S10 Blazer. Features all-wheel drive and four-wheel ABS. Remote keyless entry is standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Oldsmobile Bravada.

5(50%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(25%)
1(0%)
4.0
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1991 Olds Bravada
Jay,08/05/2009
The Olds Bravada has been a good truck to me for many years, of course general repairs are expected, at 150K miles things happen. The key is a good garage to bring it to when it needs repairs. I have had the 2002 Bravada and it was bought back by GM under the lemon law, I have a new Envoy and the design is terrible and I have had many issues. So far this is the most reliable of all the GM cars I have owned.
Ole Faithful
College Student,08/07/2004
I realize that this car is known for its problems but I have had this car for 3 years and got my moneys worth out of it. I did have to repair the front axle, have a new alternator installed, and had to have the rotars turned. Other than that the Bravada was a good car. I did upgrade to a 4Runner because of poor crash safety on the bravada.
Olds Bravada
Heathcox2003,03/07/2002
This is a very wonderful vehicle. It runs well, and is very sturdy.
Bravada
chambersc,03/27/2002
This car has been a total nightmare from the word go. In two years time I have replaced a transfer case, front and rear drivelines, overhauled a transmission and as of yesterday, I am looking at having to replace a motor.
See all 4 reviews of the 1991 Oldsmobile Bravada
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
