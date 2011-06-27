Used 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada Consumer Reviews
10 years old and no service issues
Had to share that I've owned the 04 Bravada and have had no service issues. I really can't believe it. I have 110K on it and have to say it's been the best vehicle I've ever owned. Sorry it's an Olds and sorry they discontinued the line. Seems they finally got it right. I've owned a number of Olds products that had typical issues but not this one. I now have an issue with the front differential that will cost me a few hundred dollars, but come on is that it?? That's my question has anyone else had experience with this vehicle? What issues should I look forward to in the future? I hate to dump it for a $40K + replacement.
Cannot believe this is an Oldsmoblie!
We needed a awd or 4 wheel drive vehicle that was reliable and easy to oberate in the snow country, especially for my wife who has never lived in the snow before. We love our Bravada because of its comfort and style and power of its engine.
Bravo Bravada
This vehical is an excellent SUV.It takes you off road or to the opera. Its luxurious and is built on a truck platform for durabity. You won't bend the frame when you're off road and it will soak up rough roads and bumps. The quality of the materials is practical and stylish and still looks utilitarian. I drove this vehical on a two month roadtrip to California from Michigan and back with stops in my favorite desert communities. I have had no problems. Other more expensive SUV's do not have all the features the Bravada has. It was mistaken for a Porsche SUV by a policeman and it will not be a vehical you will see on every corner.
hood issues
We recently bought a used 2004 AWD Bravada and loved it the moment we saw it. After we had it for about 2 weeks it started making squeaking sounds from under the hood. After taking it back to the dealership, they told us they couldn't find anything wrong with it. After we took them for a ride so they could hear the sounds they looked the problem up on the internet, to find it had something to do with a loose hood latch. They supposedly "fixed it" but the problem persists. We don't know how to go about fixing it even if we could. The AWD light also comes on often but goes away.
Excellent Automobile
I am a big oldsmobile fan and since the 2004 Bravada is there last car i just had to buy one. I am quite impressed with this car. I love it!!!
