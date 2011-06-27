  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Bravada
  4. Used 1999 Oldsmobile Bravada
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(29)
Appraise this car

1999 Oldsmobile Bravada Review

Pros & Cons

  • All-wheel drive, comfy seats, well-equipped, great stereo.
  • On-road demeanor, rattles and squeaks apparent off road.
Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1994
1993
1992
1991
Oldsmobile Bravada for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,376 - $2,738
Used Bravada for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

After a one year hiatus, the Oldsmobile Bravada returned for the 1996 model year, based on the same platform that serves as the basis for the Chevrolet Blazer and the GMC Jimmy. We said we doubted Oldsmobile would find many buyers for the Bravada, partly because of myriad choices in the luxo-SUV market, and partly because we didn't think the Bravada was worth the price of admission over similarly equipped Chevy Blazers and GMC Jimmys. Sales didn't meet expectations that first year, but nearly doubled during 1997. Still, Oldsmobile would like to be moving twice as many Bravadas. So last year, Bravada got a freshening both inside and out.

The Bravada should do well for 1999 because it's a nice truck. No tacky fender flares and no dopey, two-tone paint schemes here. The interior is swathed in leather and offers one of the most comfortable driver seats we've encountered in an SUV. The sound system is outstanding. Controls are easy to see and use (though they still look and feel somewhat cheap). Bravada's SmartTrak all-wheel drive system makes finding grip in a variety of road conditions carefree. Best of all, this is one speedy, fun-to-drive truck that can easily swallow a full-size dryer. Truly, the Bravada is what a luxury compact sport/utility is all about.

As an upscale Oldsmobile, the Bravada comes loaded with nearly every conceivable option. That's a good thing, too, with the quickly expanding luxury sport/ute arena overflowing with entries, even from Lincoln and Infinitimakers not known for building truck products. But this may not be your best choice to go bounding down a dusty trail. Oldsmobile makes no bones about designing Bravada to be an on-road SUV.

Is the Bravada worth the price of admission over the Blazer and the Jimmy? Well, the front seats and the SmartTrak all-wheel drive system are exclusive to the Olds, but otherwise not much differentiates the Bravada from its corporate twins. In fact, most of the standard equipment on the Bravada is available on the Chevy or the GMC, with an end result that is less expensive than the Oldsmobile.

Few options are available on the Bravada. Buyers can order a 5000-pound towing package, an engine block heater, a Bose premium sound system, a six-disc CD changer located in the console, redundant radio and climate controls for the steering wheel, heated seats, white-letter 235/70R-15 all-season tires, a power sunroof, and the obligatory gold trim package. Cloth seats are a no-charge replacement for the standard leather hides. A new option package puts together five features: the optional tires and heavy-duty towing package, plus a driver-side memory seat, power passenger seat, and electrochromic outside rearview mirrors (inside electrochromic rearview mirror is standard).

Styling is pretty much identical to the Chevy Blazer and GMC Jimmy. The Bravada gets a unique grille and headlamp treatment, bumper trim and body cladding. The overall effect distances the Olds far enough away from its corporate siblings to make it look and feel unique in a world populated by look-alike Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ford Explorers. A 4.3-liter Vortec V6 engine that makes 190 horsepower propels the Bravada's four wheels. Though strong, we find the V6 a strange choice when the Jeep and the Ford can be equipped with a V8 engine. The Explorer-based Mercury Mountaineer also has all-wheel drive, like the Bravada, along with V8 power. Four-wheel disc brakes provide very good stopping ability, though we could do without the mushy feel to the brake pedal.

The original Bravada, which competed in a market populated by few luxury-oriented SUVs, never sold very well. It was based on aging technology, and buyers saw through the first-generation Bravada quicker than they did the ill-fated Cadillac Cimarron. Oldsmobile has come up with quite an enticing package with the second-generation Bravada. However, the luxury/ute market is becoming saturated with a number of very trucks, which will inevitably push down demand for any particular model. We also think that aging, affluent Boomers are going to tire of climbing in and out of these things, depositing their aching legs and backs into the seats of the Cadillacs, BMWs and Acuras that they're currently trading like baseball cards for the more rugged, SUV image.

1999 Highlights

In the wake of last year's restyle, Bravada sees feature refinements for '99. The driver-side airbag has been redesigned into a mini-module to permit a clearer view of the instruments, while the turn signal stalk now provides a flash-to-pass feature. A telltale warning lamp has been added to alert the driver when the tailgate lift glass is ajar. And an anti-theft alarm system is now standard. There's also an option package that combines a driver-side memory seat and a power passenger-side seat, as well as sound system upgrades across the board.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Oldsmobile Bravada.

5(48%)
4(28%)
3(17%)
2(3%)
1(4%)
4.1
29 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Missing My Bravada!
pinsey,05/24/2014
My Bravada was a 1999. I bought it in 2003 and just sold it with only 125,000 miles on it. Now, I wish I would've held onto it. But, we have two other vehicles to drive, and one had to be sold. My 1999 Bravada was the best. I must have loaded over 1,000 bags of groceries, and 800 bags of soil and mulch over the years. Transported furniture and plants, and never had one problem. Loved the heated seats and AWD, especially here in Minnesota with our rough winters. When I bought the car it only had 27,000 miles on it. Loved the sunroof and leather seats. Great car. Wish they still made them. Miss "Oldsmobile".
1999 Olds Bravada.... Still love it!
pinsey,06/29/2011
I bought this vehicle back in 2004. I have 110,000 miles on it. Heated seats, sunroof, leather interior, all the upgrades imaginable. I have never gotten tired of that beautiful burgundy color., stereo... the works! It is the most comfortable vehicle our family has ever owned. Still drives great. Very minimal problems compared to cars of the past. One of the best purchases we've ever made. This was my first SUV. I could never go back to driving a regular sedan. We're seniors now. We like it better than our new Mazda 3.
99 Bravada
LJohnson,06/11/2003
I look forward to going anywhere in my Olds. It has decent pickup on the freeway. Ride is smooth for a SUV. Fuel economy is okay (it helps to look at my overhead computer, ie, instant gas mileage) if I keep my foot light. Styling is one of a kind. I have every option available. Perfect!
Bought new now at 158,000
jon_ledeaux,11/09/2011
The leather seats are luxurious and the stereo just plain rocks! The V6 and auto with overdrive deliver plenty of get up and go, the automatic AWD is great since we live in the mountains and winter always delivers ice and snow. The handling is rock solid. The ABS system has saved at least one life, an idiot had spun out and was walking in the oncoming traffic lane in a blind curve, I couldn't have missed him, I sounded my horn and he froze like a deer in the headlights, the ABS stopped 15 feet short of [violative content deleted].
See all 29 reviews of the 1999 Oldsmobile Bravada
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1999 Oldsmobile Bravada features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1999 Oldsmobile Bravada

Used 1999 Oldsmobile Bravada Overview

The Used 1999 Oldsmobile Bravada is offered in the following submodels: Bravada SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Oldsmobile Bravada?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Oldsmobile Bravadas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Oldsmobile Bravada for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Oldsmobile Bravada.

Can't find a used 1999 Oldsmobile Bravadas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Oldsmobile Bravada for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,649.

Find a used Oldsmobile for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,175.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile Bravada for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,572.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,144.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Oldsmobile Bravada?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Oldsmobile lease specials
Check out Oldsmobile Bravada lease specials

Related Used 1999 Oldsmobile Bravada info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles