2003 Oldsmobile Bravada Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine, long list of standard features, plush highway ride.
  • Too soft in the corners, resale value likely to plunge quickly.
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With nearly identical models available from GMC and Chevrolet, we don't see any compelling reason to buy the soon-to-be-discontinued Bravada.

2003 Highlights

Oldsmobile quietly added a two-wheel-drive model to the Bravada lineup last year, making it a bit more attractive to those who don't need the foul weather capability of all-wheel drive. This year 2WD Bravadas get standard traction control while AWD versions now feature a coil spring rear suspension. The previously standard air-spring setup is still an available option on AWD models. Side airbags have also been moved from the standard equipment package to the options list while the standard 4.2-liter engine has been given a 5 horsepower bump.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Oldsmobile Bravada.

5(57%)
4(27%)
3(13%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.4
30 reviews
See all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not just another Trailblazer
Eric,04/18/2009
I will forever miss the Ninety-Eight, Rocket 455, Bravada and the Olds empire entirely. This is an underrated SUV that rarely gets mention as a result of its relatives from Chevy and GMC. You'll never ever mistake this for a Trailblazer if you've driven them both. A luxury AWD SUV that fits the wallet nicely. Despite claims, resale values remain superior to its brothers.
Not too big, Not too small, just right
drjssgolf,08/05/2002
My new Bravada was purchased after driving a dozen other SUV models. The ride, room, quality and price after rebates, made the Bravada a clear choice for my needs. The ride is as good as the BMW and the acceleration is as good as the MDX. The demise of Oldsmobile possibly was a negative factor but I felt that the OLDS name will always be a positive one.
I'd LOVE it, but!
Annette Belz,11/13/2003
I really enjoy my Bravada, it's luxurious, comfortable, quiet, and RED! I have auto start & the heating system, etc., is great here in Alaska. BUT....I have had a little rattle that 5 visits to the dealer have not cured, which is very frustrating. This has been there since the car was almost new- -and it's only six months old now. VERY annoying and inconvenient. A car that costs this much should have NO vibrations, chirps, squeaks or rattles!
2002 bravada
locomoto63,11/03/2002
I purchsed a bravada back in march 2002 and so far it has 10,000 trouble free miles.The only times it has gone to the dealer was for a reccall and oil changes.The truck drives and handles like a car.The motor is as smooth and refined as any import car with twice the price tag.I was not looking to purchase an american car or truck,but after test drivig the bravada my mind was instantly changed.Kudos to G.M.for finally producing an affortable worthy world contender.
See all 30 reviews of the 2003 Oldsmobile Bravada
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2003 Oldsmobile Bravada features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2003 Oldsmobile Bravada

