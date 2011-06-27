I really enjoy my Bravada, it's luxurious, comfortable, quiet, and RED! I have auto start & the heating system, etc., is great here in Alaska. BUT....I have had a little rattle that 5 visits to the dealer have not cured, which is very frustrating. This has been there since the car was almost new- -and it's only six months old now. VERY annoying and inconvenient. A

car that costs this much should have NO vibrations, chirps, squeaks or rattles!