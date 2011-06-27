  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(48)
2000 Oldsmobile Bravada Review

Pros & Cons

  • All-wheel drive, comfy seats, nice ride, well-equipped, great stereo.
  • On-road demeanor, rattles and squeaks apparent off road, high price tag.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although its all-wheel-drive system makes it a good all-weather SUV, the cramped cabin, soft suspension and questionable build quality should make you think twice before paying a premium price for this luxury sport-ute.

Vehicle overview

After a major freshening both inside and out in 1998, the Oldsmobile Bravada soldiers on with a few minor revisions this year. Not only must Bravada do battle in the hotly contested luxury compact-SUV market, but it is up against similarly equipped GM sister trucks, the Chevrolet Blazer and GMC Jimmy, which are based on the same S-Series platform.

Styling is similar to the Blazer and Jimmy. But Bravada gets a unique grille and headlamp treatment, bumper trim and some body cladding. As a luxury sport-ute, Bravada comes loaded with nearly every conceivable feature to battle a world full of Ford Explorers and Jeep Grand Cherokees. And its options list includes such extras as a six-disc CD changer, redundant radio and climate controls for the steering wheel, heated seats and a power sunroof, just to name a few. The downside is that this may not be your best choice to go bounding down a rocky trail. In fact, Oldsmobile makes no bones about designing Bravada to be a comfortable on-road SUV.

GM has improved its 4.3-liter Vortec V6 this year to make it quieter running and more durable with better fuel economy and lower emissions. Horsepower remains at 190, and despite sending a stout 250 foot-pounds of torque through the Bravada's four wheels, we find the V6 not up to par with V8-equipped Jeeps and Fords. The Explorer-based Mercury Mountaineer also has all-wheel drive, like the Bravada, but can be had with V8 power. The Oldsmobile's four-wheel disc brakes provide very good stopping ability, though we could do without the mushy feel to the brake pedal.

The Bravada has its strong points. The leather-lined interior offers one of the most comfortable driver's seats in an SUV. The sound system is outstanding. Controls are easy to see and use (though they still look and feel flimsy). Bravada's SmartTrak all-wheel-drive system makes finding grip in a variety of road conditions carefree. Best of all, this is one comfy, fun-to-drive truck that can easily swallow a full-size dryer. Truly, the Bravada is what a luxury compact SUV is all about.

But you need to ask yourself if the extra cost for the Bravada is worth the price of admission over the Blazer and the Jimmy. Better seating and the addition of GM's AutoTrac electronic transfer case in the Chevy and GMC variants have diminished the appeal of the Olds' exclusive front seats and SmartTrak all-wheel-drive system. There's not much left to differentiate Bravada from its corporate twins. In fact, most of the standard equipment on the Bravada is also available on the Chevy or the GMC, with an end result that may be less expensive than the Oldsmobile.

2000 Highlights

GM's OnStar communications system is now available as a dealer-installed option, and a new cargo management system is expected sometime this year. Special color treatments include a new Jewelcoat Red option that features a deep red base color finished with a red-tinted final top coat in place of the usual clearcoat. There's also a Platinum Edition option that adds pewter-colored lower body cladding.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada.

5(31%)
4(27%)
3(21%)
2(19%)
1(2%)
3.7
48 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 48 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Terrific Used Car Purchase! Really Impressed!
keltam2,09/01/2011
I bought my 2000 Bravada used in the winter of 2008 with 65,000 miles, and was terrified about all the bad reviews I'd read. Luckily this has been one of the most reliable cars I've ever owned - I replaced the ABS on one of the wheels a few weeks ago. Other than that, its just been routine maintenance! My recommendation - try one out for yourself. I think it all depends on the vehicle. Mine has been terrific to drive - in snow and rain, and has cargo space like crazy! Wish it got better gas mileage but I can't think of any other complaints! It's such a fun car to drive and own!
Bravada Going Strong 18 yrs and 235K miles
Wayne F.,12/29/2017
4dr SUV AWD
I bought my 2000 AWD Olds Bravada as a left over in November 2000. Over the years it has had the normal repairs (brakes, shocks etc.) but overall has been an extremely reliable vehicle. I have had two 4WD Blazers before this vehicle and they could not begin to compare. Even after 235K miles this car stills handles and rides like a new car and, most importantly, when I leave home I know I will get back home safely in all kinds of weather. The only problems I am encountering now are due to its age and the fact that this vehicle has been used through 18 winters in NE PA and has been exposed to tons of road salt especially on the PA Turnpike. After last winter I had to have the brake lines all replaced because they had rotted but I certainly can't blame the vehicle given the mileage and heavy winter use it has had. I really love this car and don't look forward to the day I have to replace it. If I had to pick one negative aspect of this car it would be the gas mileage. Usually around 13-14. The best I ever get is maybe 20 on a trip.
Not so good
kenb268,12/05/2011
Having own mostly GM vehicles Chevy Cavalier and S10 PU was very disapointed in this vehicle constanliy repairing vehicler new hubs upper and lower ball joints about 80,000 miles at about $12000.00 to fix parts and labor (GM)encoder sensor and crossmember beam that had rotted out about $1000. to fiz (GM) Raditior blower moter for heater and ac went $$200.00 fixed myself.Wouln'd use aftermarket parts. Raditor went after 1st year no warranty had it fixed at dealer about $500.00. Had tp replace fuel pump 3 times after original wnet (again don't use cheap aftermarket parts better off with brand names.they were covered under warranty Amen still cost about $800 for replacing the 3.
Take care of stuff and it will last
I love GM!,12/15/2008
I am not sure why people are writing bad reviews on this vehicle. I bought my 2000 Bravada in 06 with 120,000 miles on it. the truck was very well taken care of and in good shape. The only thing I have had to do to it was replace the fuel pump. I am currently at almost 140,000 miles and still running strong with no problems. I am a firm believer that if you take care of something it will last. Maybe they bought one that was not properly maintained or really dont know how to take care of a vehicle. There is more to it than just changing the oil. So in closing, I have loved my Bravada. Kind of a poor man's Escalade.
See all 48 reviews of the 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada

Used 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada Overview

The Used 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada is offered in the following submodels: Bravada SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD.

