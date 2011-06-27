  1. Home
1992 Oldsmobile Bravada Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

CD player and outside spare tire carrier are new options. New speedometer placed in dashboard. Midyear, a 200-horsepower V6 is added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Oldsmobile Bravada.

4.3
3 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

mail route car
D7d,04/16/2002
when aquired in great shape still great runs great Great car
1992 Olds Bravada
wife,06/13/2002
This vehicle has been so dependable, even with high mileage it still runs great and gets consistently 21mpg in all driving conditions and pulling a little box trailer. It isn't the best 4wd vehicle for when we hunt in rugged terrain BUT it has not left us in trouble. I would buy another 1992 again if I can find one with lower mileage. Mine has over 210,000 miles and is running great and we hope to get many more mile from it. The only complaint is that for our family of 5, it is small for long trips but we manage.
You can't kill it.
Dwj,12/19/2002
This vehicle is very reliable and still pulls 20 mpg. Maintenence over the past 150,000 miles includes an alternator change(which is a weak link on most GM vehicles, ball joints - you can't grease the top joint. Spark plug wires,rear u-joint, fuel filter, and muffler. The smart track works flawlessly in snow. Talk to the dealers, they don't see too many 92's shadowing the door for service. My only complaint when I first got the vehicle was body roll w/factory tires. Invest in Dunlop Radial Rovers or Michelin LTX's. I've had both. Michelins are queiter but pricy. The Bravada will handle much better and is safer in emergency manuvers.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Oldsmobile Bravada

