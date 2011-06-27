This vehicle has been so dependable, even with high mileage it still runs great and gets consistently 21mpg in all driving conditions and pulling a little box trailer. It isn't the best 4wd vehicle for when we hunt in rugged terrain BUT it has not left us in trouble. I would buy another 1992 again if I can find one with lower mileage. Mine has over 210,000 miles and is running great and we hope to get many more mile from it. The only complaint is that for our family of 5, it is small for long trips but we manage.

